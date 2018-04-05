The NYPD Says It Killed a Man Wednesday Because He Was Wielding a Pipe Like a Gun. Video Appears to Back Them Up.

The Slatest

The NYPD Says It Killed a Man Wednesday Because He Was Wielding a Pipe Like It Was a Gun. Video Appears to Back Them Up.

By

On Wednesday, police in Brooklyn shot and killed a 34-year-old man named Saheed Vassell. An NYPD official said at a subsequent press conference that the officers responsible believed Vassell was pointing a gun at them but that he was in fact holding a metal pipe with a knob on it. The discrepancy immediately brought to mind the recent death of Stephon Clark, who was killed by officers in Sacramento while holding what turned out to be a cell phone. A number of recent investigative reports, meanwhile, have documented instances in which officers in cities including New York were caught lying about their behavior in official statements; in Baltimore, a disgraced former police officer testified that it was common practice in his unit to carry BB guns that could be planted on individuals to retroactively justify having shot them.

At least part of the NYPD’s version of events, however, appears to be supported by the security-camera footage above, which the department released Thursday. In the footage, the man identified as Vassell can be seen aggressively approaching several bystanders, including a woman walking with a child, and pointing an object that does appear to be a gun at their heads or torsos. He also appears to aim the object at an arriving NYPD cruiser.

Vassell’s father told the New York Times that his son was afflicted with bipolar order, and another resident of the area told the paper that the police should have recognized and demonstrated patience with Vassell given that his mental health status was well-known to both local residents and NYPD officers. In fact, the Times reported, “[Vassell] had a penchant for picking things up off the street — cigarette lighters, empty bottles and other curbside flotsam — and playing with them like toys.” Said Vassell’s neighbor: “Every cop in this neighborhood knows him.” It’s not clear whether officers attempted to communicate with Vassell before shooting him, and the video released Thursday does not show how officers reacted after he aimed the pipe at the arriving police car.

