Barbara Bush’s Politics, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Milestone, and the Cynthia Nixon Effect

Ruth Bader Ginsburg prepares to administer the oath of allegiance to candidates for U.S. citizenship at the New-York Historical Society on April 10 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

At last: Ruth Bader Ginsburg got to assign the majority opinion in the Supreme Court case of Sessions v. Dimaya on Tuesday. The excitement of the milestone is marred only by the realization that, as Mark Joseph Stern writes, if Merrick Garland had been seated, Ginsburg would have been doing this long ago.

A voice of moderation: Christina Cauterucci remembers Barbara Bush, a political wife who largely refrained from opining in public, but whose anti-abortion, pro-choice beliefs could have been a model for an alternate-history GOP’s approach to the issue.

Here she comes: Cynthia Nixon is gaining on Andrew Cuomo in the New York gubernatorial race. Osita Nwanevu tallies up all the ways her candidacy has already forced Cuomo to the left.

The also-rans: Marissa Martinelli asked the two runners-up for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in music, Ted Hearne and Michael Gilbertson, how they felt about losing to Kendrick Lamar. In short: They kind of love it.

For fun: Lance Stephenson won’t go away.

Basketball cicada,

Rebecca