Rudy Giuliani is Joining Trump’s Legal Team to “Negotiate an End” to the Mueller Investigation

Rudy Giuliani Is Joining Trump’s Legal Team to End the Mueller Investigation

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters at Trump Tower, January 12, 2017 in New York City.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
On Thursday, former New York mayor and Republican presidential candidate Rudy Giuliani told the Washington Post that he will join President Trump’s legal team for the Mueller investigation:

“I’m doing it because I hope we can negotiate an end to this for the good of the country and because I have high regard for the president and for Bob Mueller,” Giuliani said in an interview.

Giuliani, who joins a legal team that has struggled to recruit new members to its ranks, said he has been speaking with Trump for weeks about joining the group of legal advisers. He said he would work alongside Trump’s current attorneys, Jay Sekulow and Ty Cobb, who focus on the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He also said he will soon take a leave from his law firm, Greenberg Traurig.

Giuliani, who reportedly was considered as a candidate for attorney general, told the Post that Trump hasn’t yet decided whether he will sit for an interview with Mueller and said that he was not involved in any deliberations over whether to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“I’m not involved in anything about those issues,” he said. “My advice on Mueller has been this: He should be allowed to do his job, he’s entitled to do his job.”

Osita Nwanevu is a Slate staff writer.

