Ronny Jackson Withdraws From VA Nomination Process

White House doctor and Naval officer Ronny Jackson has withdrawn his nomination to be the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, he announced in a statement Thursday morning:
Senators of both parties had expressed concern over recently surfaced reports that Jackson drank while on duty, improperly dispensed medication, was verbally abusive to coworkers, and allegedly crashed a government vehicle after a party. (Jackson, as you can see above, denies the allegations broadly and has specifically denied that he crashed a government vehicle.)