Ronny Jackson Withdraws From VA Nomination Process

Ronny Jackson with Georgia Sen. and Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson on Capitol Hill on April 16. Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House doctor and Naval officer Ronny Jackson has withdrawn his nomination to be the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, he announced in a statement Thursday morning:

Ronny Jackson statement on withdrawing from consideration as Veterans Affairs Secretary --> pic.twitter.com/uBaopwcP5I — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) April 26, 2018

Senators of both parties had expressed concern over recently surfaced reports that Jackson drank while on duty, improperly dispensed medication, was verbally abusive to coworkers, and allegedly crashed a government vehicle after a party. (Jackson, as you can see above, denies the allegations broadly and has specifically denied that he crashed a government vehicle.)