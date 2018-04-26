The Slatest

Ronny Jackson Withdraws From VA Nomination Process

By

Ronny Jackson with Georgia Sen. and Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson on Capitol Hill on April 16.
Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House doctor and Naval officer Ronny Jackson has withdrawn his nomination to be the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, he announced in a statement Thursday morning:

Senators of both parties had expressed concern over recently surfaced reports that Jackson drank while on duty, improperly dispensed medication, was verbally abusive to coworkers, and allegedly crashed a government vehicle after a party. (Jackson, as you can see above, denies the allegations broadly and has specifically denied that he crashed a government vehicle.)

