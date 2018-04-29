The Slatest

Ronny Jackson Reportedly Won’t Return to Job as Trump’s Physician

By

Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson waves to journalists as he heads into a meeting with Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson (R-GA) in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 16, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson waves to journalists as he heads into a meeting with Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson (R-GA) in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 16, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ronny Jackson has vehemently denied all the allegations against him ever since President Donald Trump nominated him to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. But after withdrawing his name from consideration for the job, he won’t be returning to his previous role as the president’s personal physician, Politico reports, citing two unnamed “senior administration officials.” Sean Conley, who took over the role last month, will reportedly stay in the job.

Jackson, who also served as physician for George W. Bush and Barack Obama, withdrew his nomination for secretary of veterans affairs last week following numerous allegations against him. Among the claims against Jackson were accusations that he was freewheeling in prescribing pain medication, got drunk on the job, and created a hostile work environment. After he withdrew his name from consideration, Jackson returned to the White House Medical Unit, but not as the president’s physician.

Trump has defended Jackson and called on Montana Sen. Jon Tester, the top Democrat on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, to resign for his role in publicizing the allegations against Jackson. During his Saturday rally in Michigan, Trump lashed out against Tester and suggested he had compromising information on the senator. “Tester started throwing out things that he’s heard. Well I know things about Tester that I could say too,” Trump said. “And if I said them, he’d never be elected again.”

Although Trump has focused his ire on Tester, several Republicans have also raised questions about Jackson’s past. On Sunday, House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy told CBS’ Face the Nation that “some of those allegations do warrant being investigated.”

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Here’s a White House Correspondents’ Dinner Routine We All Can Enjoy

Daniel Politi

Ronny Jackson Reportedly Won’t Return to Job as Trump’s Physician

Daniel Politi

Parkland Survivors Mock NRA for Banning Guns During Pence Speech at Convention

Nick Greene

Shaq’s Gas Tank Theory Proves Inside the NBA Is the Best Math Show On TV

Daniel Politi

Comey Calls GOP-Led House Intelligence Committee Russia Probe “a Wreck”

Daniel Politi

Watch Trump Struggle and Fail to Control Unruly Umbrella as Metaphor for His Presidency

Nick Greene

LeBron James Leads Cavs to Game 7 Win, Lies to His Family in the Process

Daniel Politi

Trump Says Michelle Wolf “Bombed” at Correspondents’ Dinner. Many Journalists Agree.

Daniel Politi

Trump Says Democrats Will Try to Impeach Him if They Take Control of Congress

Elliot Hannon

Watch Michelle Wolf’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner Monologue Taking Aim at Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Christina Bonnington

Augmented Reality Is Going to Change Board Games for the Better

Andrew Swick

How Trump Can Choose a VA Secretary Capable of Leading the Department Out of Troubled Times

Most Read

There’s New Evidence Trump Obstructed Justice in the House Intelligence Committee’s Minority Report

Ryan Goodman

Paralympic Games Fires Back at Trump for Saying They Were a “Little Tough to Watch”

Daniel Politi

Watch Michelle Wolf’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner Monologue Taking Aim at Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Elliot Hannon

Rachel Maddow Joins More Than 60 Women Supporting Tom Brokaw Amid Harassment Claims

Daniel Politi

Alfie Evans, British Toddler at Heart of Intense Legal Battle, Dies

Daniel Politi

Trump Says Michelle Wolf “Bombed” at Correspondents’ Dinner. Many Journalists Agree.

Daniel Politi