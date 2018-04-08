Republican Senator Warns Facebook Woes May be “Too Big” for Company to Fix Alone

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) listens to testimony during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on December 6, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ahead of high-profile congressional testimony by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a Republican senator is warning that the government may have no choice but to start regulating the social media giant. “Our promised digital utopia has minefields in it,” Sen. John Kennedy from Louisiana said on CBS’ Face the Nation. “I have many, many questions, Mr. Zuckerberg. But my biggest worry with all this is that the privacy issue and what I call the propagandist issue are both too big for Facebook to fix, and that’s the frightening part.” When asked whether that meant lawmakers need to be regulating Facebook more closely, Kennedy said that “may be the case.”

Kennedy said Facebook hasn’t exactly been open about how it plans to prevent user data from being misused again and it’s unfair to expect users to have the responsibility of understanding what they’re signing up for considering the site has gotten so big. “Look, we’ve got to talk about the initial bargain. Is it fair for me to give up all of my personal data to Facebook and apparently everybody else in the Western Hemisphere in exchange for me being able to see what some of my high school buddies had for dinner Saturday night? Who owns my data? Do I own it or does Facebook own it?” Kennedy said.

The Louisiana senator, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, emphasized that the problem wasn’t just about privacy but about Facebook’s role in propagating false information. “We can do it the easy way or the hard way. I do not want to regulate Facebook half to death but we do have two major problems we’ve discovered,” he said. “One is the privacy issue and the other is the propagandist issue. Now Facebook needs to talk with us frankly about how we can fix that and if it doesn’t know how to fix it, which is my biggest worry, it needs to be be very frank in that regard too.”

Meanwhile, Christoher Wylie, the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower, said on NBC’s Meet the Press that the data the firm gathered from Facebook could be stored in Russia. And the number of users affected “could be higher” than the 87 million Facebook has acknowledged. “It could be stored in various parts of the world, including Russia, given the fact that the professor who was managing the data harvesting process was going back and forth between the UK and to Russia,” Wylie said.