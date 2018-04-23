The Slatest

Republican Ad Accuses Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wanting to Abort the Next Martin Luther King Jr.

Capitol Hill reporters grill Tammy Baldwin
The Times has published an overview of the effort to unseat Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, which, like every close Senate race this year, could end up tipping control of the upper chamber. A lot of it is what you’d expect—well-financed right-wing groups will attempt to portray Baldwin as a radical leftist whose leftist values are out of step with the blue-collar ways of Wisconsin’s humble cow people. But there’s also this, which will blow the ol’ hair back:

By July [2017], a Milwaukee radio station was carrying audacious ads about Ms. Baldwin’s support for abortion rights. “Did you know one out of three babies aborted in American are black? One out of three. And Tammy Baldwin is a big reason why,” the ad said. “That could be the next Frederick Douglass or Rosa Parks or Martin Luther King they’re aborting.”

Yikes! My colleague Christina Cauterucci has previously seen the Frederick Douglass talking point deployed by a pro-life protester in person; the idea appears to be that Douglass was fathered by a slaveowner who impregnated a slave, which would by definition be rape, and that allowing legal abortions in cases of rape is therefore tantamount to wishing Douglass had not been born. (Douglass’ autobiography says he heard rumors that his father was the slaveowner who “owned” his mother, but it’s not a conclusively established fact.) Parks and MLK, meanwhile, are sometimes cited by anti-abortion activists who see the civil rights movement as a model for their own work, and it’s been claimed by pro-lifers that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger would have wished that Parks and King had been aborted. In reality, King was a vocal supporter of Planned Parenthood who praised Sanger in remarks written for an award that the organization gave him while Sanger was still alive. Various online sources also say Parks served on Planned Parenthood’s board, though I wasn’t able to find any primary-source confirmation of this and have put an inquiry in with the organization to see if it’s true.

Also, the organization that funded the anti-Baldwin ad is run by John Philip Sousa’s great-grandson. What a world!

