The Angle

The Angle: Resignation Day Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Zuckerberg’s testimony, the Thomases, and Paul Ryan’s decision.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 11: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), has a drink of water as he announces that he will not seek re-election for another term in Congress, during a news conference at the US. Capitol, on April 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. Paul Ryan plans to serve out the remainder of his term and retire in January, marking 20 years in Congress. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
A refreshing change.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Time with the kids: Paul Ryan has announced he won’t run for re-election. Jim Newell thinks the choice will make donors wary of giving to the GOP’s midterm efforts this year and may prompt other Republican House members to retire. Josh Voorhees spoke with Randy “Iron Stache” Bryce, a Democratic rival who has spent months attacking Ryan and who pronounces himself ecstatic at this news. And Jamelle Bouie argues that Ryan’s major legacy will be his unfailing support for Donald Trump, just at the times when dissent could have mattered most.

One for Zuck: At the end of the day on Tuesday, Will Oremus surveyed the battlefield and pronounced Mark Zuckerberg the victor, and the questioning senators the losers. The Facebook CEO came equipped with a mountain of spin (as April Glaser outlines) and it looks like it worked.

Drifting right: Ginni and Clarence Thomas have always been strongly conservative, and Ginni, at least, has been a public voice for right-wing causes. But lately, Mark Joseph Stern writes, they both seem to be sliding into an evermore populist, conspiracy-minded corner of conservative politics.

For fun: The joy of mobile-cart abandonment.

Take that, vendors,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rebecca Onion

Paul Ryan’s Decision, Zuckerberg’s Testimony, and the Thomases’ Rightward Drift

Mark Joseph Stern

Why the Wing, a Women-Only Social Club, Is Getting Away With Violating Human Rights Laws

Heather Schwedel and Paroma Soni

Here Is a Really Stressful Video of Mark Zuckerberg Saying “Senator,’ “Congressman,’ and “Congresswoman” Dozens of Times

Ben Mathis-Lilley

A Public Request to John Boehner to Invite Me to Smoke Dope and Drink Red Wine With Him in Ohio

Justin Peters

This 11-Year-Old Yodeler Is the Biggest Thing on YouTube Today

Christina Cauterucci

Pro-Lifers Dismiss Pope’s Declaration that Protecting Migrants Is Just as Important as Abortion

Jonathan Zasloff

Want to Fix the Fair Housing Act? Pay People to Integrate America’s Most-Segregated Neighborhoods.

Joshua Keating

Air Strikes Won’t Stop Assad, but They Could Make Syria’s War Last Even Longer

Rachelle Hampton

The Fat Pride Movement Promotes Dignity, Not a “Lifestyle”

Ruth Graham

Why It’s a Big Deal Evangelical Pastor Bill Hybels Just Quit Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Josh Voorhees

Paul Ryan’s Democratic Rival on the Retirement News: “It’s Like the First Day of Spring”

Jaime Dunaway

Lawmakers Press Zuckerberg on Facebook’s Diversity Problem—and He Had an Answer Ready

Most Read

Alan Dershowitz—Fresh From Dinner With Trump—Says the President’s Civil Liberties Are Being Violated

Isaac Chotiner

Should I Let My Husband Drag My Kids to Church?

Carvell Wallace

The Six Most Interesting Things on the Notes Mark Zuckerberg Accidentally Left for Anyone to See

April Glaser

The Senate Fought Mark Zuckerberg, and Mark Zuckerberg Won

Will Oremus

Stephen Colbert Calls Out Tucker Carlson for Stealing His Bit

Matthew Dessem

Trump Keeps Appointing Republicans to Oversee the Russia Investigation and It Keeps Backfiring on Him Spectacularly

Ben Mathis-Lilley