Paul Ryan’s Decision, Zuckerberg’s Testimony, and the Thomases’ Rightward Drift

A refreshing change. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Time with the kids: Paul Ryan has announced he won’t run for re-election. Jim Newell thinks the choice will make donors wary of giving to the GOP’s midterm efforts this year and may prompt other Republican House members to retire. Josh Voorhees spoke with Randy “Iron Stache” Bryce, a Democratic rival who has spent months attacking Ryan and who pronounces himself ecstatic at this news. And Jamelle Bouie argues that Ryan’s major legacy will be his unfailing support for Donald Trump, just at the times when dissent could have mattered most.

One for Zuck: At the end of the day on Tuesday, Will Oremus surveyed the battlefield and pronounced Mark Zuckerberg the victor, and the questioning senators the losers. The Facebook CEO came equipped with a mountain of spin (as April Glaser outlines) and it looks like it worked.

Drifting right: Ginni and Clarence Thomas have always been strongly conservative, and Ginni, at least, has been a public voice for right-wing causes. But lately, Mark Joseph Stern writes, they both seem to be sliding into an evermore populist, conspiracy-minded corner of conservative politics.

For fun: The joy of mobile-cart abandonment.

Take that, vendors,

Rebecca