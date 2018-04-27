An Old-Fashioned Religious Feud Has Broken Out on Capitol Hill

House chaplain the Rev. Patrick Conroy speaks during a memorial service in the Capitol on Sept. 27. Alex Wong/Getty Images

In a Friday morning conference meeting that was ostensibly about appropriations bills, Speaker Paul Ryan addressed members about a more divisive matter: his reasons for forcing out the House chaplain, the Rev. Patrick Conroy, earlier this month. Conroy’s dismissal has opened up an old-fashioned schism in the House, with Catholic members up in arms that a Protestant faction may have forced out the father.

Ryan, who is Catholic, told his members that the dismissal was not because the chaplain had delivered a floor prayer that could be perceived as overly critical of Republicans’ tax reform agenda, as Conroy himself had suggested in an interview with the New York Times. Instead, members exiting the meeting told reporters, Ryan said that a number of lawmakers had approached him and said that Conroy was not meeting their “pastoral needs” and that they needed a replacement who could offer more “spiritual counseling.”

Republican North Carolina Rep. Walter Jones, a convert to Catholicism who joined three Catholic Democrats on Thursday in circulating a letter demanding more information from the speaker, wasn’t at the meeting, but he had read reports about Ryan’s explanation. He didn’t buy it.

“The justification was really bogus,” he told me in a phone interview Friday afternoon. He felt Ryan should have surveyed the entire Congress before acting.

“If there’s been a problem with Father Conroy,” he said, “why in the world didn’t you get your staff to email every member of the Congress—435 members—with the question: Do you like the chaplain and his service, or do you not?

“He says it’s not political,” Jones said. “I can’t find any other reason.”

Well, there could be another, messier reason.

One line in particular jumped out from the letter that Jones had co-authored Thursday. “Not revealing” more details about the ouster “could also risk resurrecting prior questions of religious bias,” it read. I asked Jones what he had meant by this.

“Nobody can read anybody’s mind or heart,” he said. “But if there’s some people that are concerned that they don’t feel as free to talk to a Catholic priest instead of a rabbi or a Protestant chaplain, that I can’t read—”

He changed gears. “I’ve been there 22 years,” he said. “We’ve had Protestant chaplains, we’ve had Catholic chaplains. So the point is, we need to make sure that if a decision was made, that there was not any faith bias involved in it at all.”

The touchiness with which some Catholic Republicans have responded suggests that religious bias within the House GOP conference is a sensitive issue. Though Ryan himself is a conservative Catholic, much of the GOP conference is dominated by Southern evangelicals who were, perhaps, the ones concerned that their “pastoral needs” weren’t being met. As Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Methodist minister from Missouri, told the Washington Post on Friday, the “frictions between Conroy and conservative evangelical members” are at work here, an “ugly” dynamic that’s blown an internal, administrative issue into a testy feud in the Capitol.

Late Thursday afternoon, North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker, a Southern Baptist pastor, touched the nerve directly when he said that he was looking for somebody “who has a little age, that has adult children, that kind of can connect with the bulk of the body here, Republicans and Democrats who are going through, back home, the wife, the family.”

“Having someone who’s walked in those shoes,” he continued, “I think, allows you to immediately relate a little bit more than others.”

The remark struck Catholic members on both sides as bordering on anti-Catholic. Rep. Peter King, a Republican from New York, brought up the remark at Friday’s meeting. “To be excluding one religion up front, that has all sorts of connotations coming from the evangelical community,” he said, according to the New York Times. Walker apologized for his “inartful” language.

Democrats have seized on the issue. Friday morning, dozens of Catholic Democrats, led by Democratic Caucus chairman Rep. Joe Crowley, introduced a privileged resolution to establish a select committee to investigate Conroy’s firing. If that sounds like a little much, it’s probably because it is. The motion was tabled mostly along party lines, though two Republicans, New York’s Tom Reed and Pennsylvania’s Pat Meehan, sided with the Democrats. (A Slate interview request with Meehan’s office shortly after the vote went ignored, in part, perhaps, because Meehan had just resigned from Congress.)

Democrats’ outrage may not be entirely spontaneous. It’s not a stretch to observe that Democrats, in publicizing a schism between evangelical and Catholic Republicans that led to a priest’s firing, might be able to tarnish the GOP’s reputation among Catholic voters in certain Northern and Midwestern swing districts.

The House goes on recess next week, but the holy war awaits their return.

“There’s something here that I’m not sure we’ll ever put our finger on,” Jones told me.