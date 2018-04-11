Paul Ryan Will Retire from Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan. Michal Cizek/Getty Images

House Speaker Paul Ryan told his staff and colleagues Wednesday morning that he will not run for reelection, a predictable conclusion after a few months of him and his staff flatly denying rumors that he would retire.

Axios first reported the news, citing “friends” of Ryan who said that after he “passed tax reform, his longtime dream, he was ready to step out of a job that has become endlessly frustrating, in part because of President Trump.”

This is going to cause its fair share of chaos in Republican politics.

The leadership battle to replace Ryan, between House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, will now go live. (Scalise has said he wouldn’t directly challenge McCarthy, but there’s a real chance McCarthy can’t muster the support.)

But Ryan’s retirement makes it more likely that the succession battle will be one for minority leader. It will not be easy to convince Republican donors to pony up now that the speaker himself has surveyed the terrain and chosen to pack it in. And with many state filing deadlines still to come, expect to see yet another wave of House retirements.