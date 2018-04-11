The Slatest

Paul Ryan Will Retire from Congress

By

Speaker Paul Ryan.
Speaker Paul Ryan.
Michal Cizek/Getty Images

House Speaker Paul Ryan told his staff and colleagues Wednesday morning that he will not run for reelection, a predictable conclusion after a few months of him and his staff flatly denying rumors that he would retire.

Axios first reported the news, citing “friends” of Ryan who said that after he “passed tax reform, his longtime dream, he was ready to step out of a job that has become endlessly frustrating, in part because of President Trump.”

This is going to cause its fair share of chaos in Republican politics.

The leadership battle to replace Ryan, between House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, will now go live. (Scalise has said he wouldn’t directly challenge McCarthy, but there’s a real chance McCarthy can’t muster the support.)

But Ryan’s retirement makes it more likely that the succession battle will be one for minority leader. It will not be easy to convince Republican donors to pony up now that the speaker himself has surveyed the terrain and chosen to pack it in. And with many state filing deadlines still to come, expect to see yet another wave of House retirements.

Jim Newell is a Slate staff writer.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

April Glaser

Congress Needs to Ask Zuckerberg If Facebook Still Employs a Researcher Who Siphoned Up User Data for Cambridge Analytica

Thaddeus Miller

Cities Need to Band Together on Self-Driving Cars

Marissa Martinelli

Game of Thrones Has Completed a Battle Scene That Took 55 Nights in a Row to Shoot

Jim Newell

Paul Ryan Will Retire from Congress

Molly Olmstead

Trump Tweets Apparent Warning that U.S. Will Fire “Nice and New and Smart!’ Missiles at Syria

Caitlyn Collins

Americans Love These Swedish Dads Out and About With Their Kids. That’s Exactly the Problem.

Mallory Ortberg

Help! What If My Prospective Boss Finds Out That I’m a Former Sex Worker?

Inkoo Kang

The Rider Is a Moving Examination of Daredevil Masculinity

Strategist Editors

The Best Noise Machines on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Matthew Dessem

Stephen Colbert Calls Out Tucker Carlson for Stealing His Bit

Carvell Wallace

Should I Let My Husband Drag My Kids to Church?

Aisha Harris

The Mean Girls Musical Softens the Movie’s Bite—but It’s Grool

Most Read

Alan Dershowitz–Fresh From Dinner with Trump—Says The President’s Civil Liberties Are Being Violated

Isaac Chotiner

Trump Keeps Appointing Republicans to Oversee the Russia Investigation and It Keeps Backfiring on Him Spectacularly

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Is Typical Calm, Rational Self on Twitter After FBI Raids His Attorney’s Office

Molly Olmstead

The Six Most Interesting Things on the Notes Mark Zuckerberg Accidentally Left for Anyone to See

April Glaser

As the Investigation Gets Closer, Trump Is Running Out of Options

Isaac Chotiner

Should I Let My Husband Drag My Kids to Church?

Carvell Wallace