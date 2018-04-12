Paul Ryan Shows His Cards in Race to Replace Him

Steve Scalise, Paul Ryan, and Kevin McCarthy. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

During a sit-down with reporters on Wednesday afternoon, House Speaker Paul Ryan, who had just announced that he wasn’t running for re-election, signaled that he did have a preference as to who should replace him as top House Republican. He just didn’t think that now was the right time “to get into.”

By his Thursday morning press conference, it became evident enough whom Ryan prefers.

“I was encouraged that Steve Scalise this morning said that he thinks, after the election, that Kevin McCarthy ought to be the person to replace me,” Ryan said. “I think that’s encouraging, because what it shows you is that we have an intact leadership team that supports each other, that’s all heading in the right direction.”

It’s not exactly clear what comment Ryan was referring to, since Scalise, the majority whip, is still in a comically passive-aggressive shadow war with McCarthy, the current majority leader. Maybe Scalise said something to that effect in private, but it’s not what he said in a television appearance.

“I’ve never run against Kevin, and wouldn’t run against Kevin,” Scalise said on Fox News Thursday morning, when asked whether he would challenge McCarthy. “He and I are good friends.” When asked whether it was a fair assessment that Scalise was the more conservative of the two, Scalise didn’t respond “no.”

“Well look, I don’t make up titles,” Scalise said. “I’ve got a long record as a conservative who’s fought to advance a more conservative agenda.”

“Kevin’s a conservative too,” he added, almost as a pat on the head.

But saying he wouldn’t run against McCarthy isn’t quite the same thing as Scalise saying McCarthy “ought to be the person” who replaces Ryan atop the House Republican leadership, as Ryan put it. After all, Scalise has said before that McCarthy should get first bite at the apple. In practice, that only means Scalise wouldn’t officially declare for the post, while he waits to see if McCarthy can round up the votes. If it’s a speaker’s race—either because Ryan leaves early or Republicans hold the majority—McCarthy would need 218 votes, a number he couldn’t get last time he tried. If McCarthy fails again, then Scalise can sheepishly suggest that, hey, maybe he’d give it a try?

Apropos of nothing, Scalise on Thursday morning announced “an unprecedented fundraising haul of $3 million so far this year, a record-breaking amount raising by any whip during the first quarter of an election year,” according to a press release from his office. The release also noted that he had transferred over $1 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee and made $650,000 in direct donations to members and candidates.

Scalise hasn’t conceded that it’s McCarthy’s job yet. Ryan is pushing him to get there.