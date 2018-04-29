The Slatest

Parkland Survivors Mock NRA for Banning Guns During Pence Speech at Convention

By

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Student Cameron Kasky addresses the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Guns will be banned from the premises when Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a National Rifle Association convention in Dallas on Friday. Before and during the speech, attendees are prohibited from bringing “firearms and firearm accessories, knives or weapons of any kind,” the NRA wrote as it announced Pence’s presence at the conference.

The NRA is blaming the Secret Service for the prohibition but that didn’t stop survivors of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who were quick to criticize the organization’s apparent hypocrisy in giving in to demands for a gun-free area.

“Wait wait wait wait wait wait you’re telling me to make the VP safe there aren’t any weapons around but when it comes to children they want guns everywhere?” asked Matt Deitsch, a Parkland student who helped organize the March for Our Lives rally. “Can someone explain this to me?”

He was hardly alone. Cameron Kasky, another Parkland survivor noted on Twitter that the “NRA has evolved into such a hilarious parody of itself.”

Fred Guttenberg, the father of 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg, who was killed in the attack, also highlighted the ban, noting that “on so many levels, this is enlightening.” The NRA says “we should want everyone to have weapons … but when they put on a convention, the weapons are a concern?”

