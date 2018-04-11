Parkland School District Votes to Opt Out of Program Arming School Staff Members

The Slatest

Parkland’s School District Votes to Opt Out of Program Arming School Staff Members

By

One of the makeshift memorials at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida
One of the makeshift memorials at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 27, 2018.
Rhona Wise/Getty Images

The Florida school district that includes Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland voted Tuesday evening to opt out of a state program arming certain staff members at schools.

The state’s Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, which was introduced after the February 14 school shooting that left 17 people dead, support staff and coaches—but not teachers—to carry a gun on campus if they pass a psychological exam and take more than 100 hours of training. Florida set aside $67 million for the training program, according to CBS Miami.

The program was named after a Marjory Stoneman Douglas coach who was killed protecting students, and its proponents argue that Feis might not have died if he had had a firearm.

According to ABC News, the program was initially intended to be eventually expanded to include teachers. But from the beginning of the national gun debate that followed the shooting, the Parkland students vocally opposed the idea of arming teachers. One of the student leaders, Emma González, called the idea “stupid.” The students’ objections caused lawmakers to back down, despite the urging of the NRA.

CBS reported that the Broward County school board quickly voted down the question of arming staff, and the board members instead talked of requesting that money to “keep kids safe in other ways.”

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

April Glaser

The Congressman Running the Zuckerberg Hearing Represents a District That Gave Facebook Tax Breaks to Build Data Centers

Lena Wilson

Trevor Noah On Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony: “It Looks Like Westworld

Molly Olmstead

Zuckerberg Says His Personal Data Was Sold to Cambridge Analytica

Marty Lederman

No, Trump Does Not Have the Power to Directly Fire Mueller

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Paul “Mr. Responsible Balanced Budgets Guy” Ryan Created a Trillion-Dollar Deficit and Then Quit

Molly Olmstead

Parkland School District Votes to Opt Out of Program Arming School Staff Members

April Glaser

The One Question Congress Absolutely Must Get Zuckerberg to Answer

Thaddeus Miller

Cities Need to Band Together on Self-Driving Cars

Marissa Martinelli

Game of Thrones Has Completed a Battle Scene That Took 55 Nights in a Row to Shoot

Jim Newell

Paul Ryan Will Retire from Congress

Molly Olmstead

Trump Tweets Apparent Warning That the U.S. Will Fire “Nice and New and Smart!” Missiles at Syria

Caitlyn Collins

Americans Love These Swedish Dads Out and About With Their Kids. That’s Exactly the Problem.

Most Read

Alan Dershowitz—Fresh From Dinner With Trump—Says the President’s Civil Liberties Are Being Violated

Isaac Chotiner

Should I Let My Husband Drag My Kids to Church?

Carvell Wallace

The Six Most Interesting Things on the Notes Mark Zuckerberg Accidentally Left for Anyone to See

April Glaser

Trump Keeps Appointing Republicans to Oversee the Russia Investigation and It Keeps Backfiring on Him Spectacularly

Ben Mathis-Lilley

As the Investigation Gets Closer, Trump Is Running Out of Options

Isaac Chotiner

The Senate Fought Mark Zuckerberg, and Mark Zuckerberg Won

WIll Oremus