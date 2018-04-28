Paralympic Games Fires Back at Trump for Saying They Were a “Little Tough to Watch”

Paralympic medalist skiier Dan Cnossen speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during a celebration of the USA 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Teams on the North Portico of the White House on April 27, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has been roundly criticized after he turned what should have been a simple photo-op into a cringe-worthy speech. In a White House event to congratulate the U.S. athletes who competed in the Winter Olympic and Paralympic games, Trump seems to have gone a bit off script. “What happened with the Paralympics was so incredible and so inspiring to me,” Trump said. “And I watched—it’s a little tough to watch too much, but I watched as much as I could.”

Many on Twitter were quick to criticize the president for his words, even as some tried to defend him by saying he was simply suggesting he was too busy to watch too much television.

TRUMP (talking about Paralympians): It's a little tough to watch, but I watched as much as I could.



Imagine losing your legs then fighting your way to the top of a new sport only to be INSULTED by the President of the United States.pic.twitter.com/algPdZL4Sb — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 27, 2018

I miss the days when the Team USA White House visit didn't include a part where the President made fun of our Paralympic team... pic.twitter.com/4QJ5B7kQ58 — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) April 28, 2018

So I've listened to this way more than I should've, and I *think* I've come to conclude he means it's tough to watch too much because he's so busy being president. https://t.co/ZtYl2aJSP9 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 28, 2018

Many of the biggest Winter Olympic names had decided to boycott the White House event anyway due to political differences with the president. “I will not stand with people who discriminate against those that they perceive as different,” figure skater Adam Rippon wrote on Twitter. Later he wrote he had “no regrets about missing this trip” while linking to a tweet that quoted the president’s “tough to watch” comment.

Olympians from the 2018 Games have been invited to go to the White House today. I will not be going. I will not stand with people who discriminate against those that they perceive as different. In lieu of going to DC, I have donated to a few of my favorite causes 🙆🏼‍♂️❤️ https://t.co/qDXqswTHdF — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) April 27, 2018

Current mood: Having no regrets about missing this trip. https://t.co/xxcKxKz6NL — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) April 28, 2018

The Paralympic Games even got in on the controversy Saturday morning and responded to Trump’s comments directly via Twitter. “Record numbers around the world are not finding @Paralympics tough to watch,” the organization wrote on Twitter. “Billions of viewers now take in the Paralympics in hundreds of countries around the world. We hope the US President continues to watch and be inspired by the Paralympics.”