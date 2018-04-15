One Poll Says Trump’s Approval Rating Is Rising, Another Claims It’s Dropping

President Donald Trump arrives to address the nation on the situation in Syria on April 13, 2018 at the White House in Washington, D.C. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Pollsters delivered a rare bit of good news to President Trump on Sunday as a new Washington Post/ABC News poll showed his approval rating rising to 40 percent, which is the highest the commander in chief has enjoyed in that particular survey since his first 100 days in office. The 40-percent figure marks a four-point increase from the 36 percent approval rating Trump had in the January poll. Another poll, however, delivered bad news. The Wall Street Journal/NBC poll also released Sunday showed Trump’s approval rating down four points from last month to 39 percent. In both polls, more than half of Americans—56 percent in the WP/ABC poll and 57 percent in WSJ/NBC—disapprove of Trump.

The WP/ABC poll showed Americans are pretty split about what they think of Trump’s job handling the economy and tariffs on steel and aluminum has led his approval rating in the Midwest to soar 12 points since January to 48 percent. Look at the fine print though and what may appear to be relatively good news really isn’t so great considering that his “average approval rating after 15 months in office (38-57 percent approve/disapprove) is the lowest on record in polls dating to the Truman administration,” notes ABC.

The NBC/WSJ poll also offered some bad news for Republicans with 47 percent saying they’d prefer a Democratic Congress so the president would be held accountable while 40 percent say Republicans should stay in control. Although that margin is down from the 10-point advantage the Democrats enjoyed in March, they also enjoy a large enthusiasm margin. While 66 percent of Democrats say they are highly interested in the November elections, the number for Republicans who say the same is 49 percent. Despite the edge, experts warned the poll doesn’t show “knockout numbers” for Democrats, meaning Republicans still have a chance of keeping control of Congress.

Trump ignored both these polls and instead chose to tweet about the Friday poll by Rasmussen that showed him with a 50 percent approval rating. Trump often touts the Rasmussen figures that have consistently given him a higher rating than other polls. Trump said it’s “hard to believe” he reached 50 percent considering all the “phony stories and Fake News.”