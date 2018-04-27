Kim Jong-Un Steps Across North Korea’s Militarized Border and Into South Korea for Historic Peace Talks

The Slatest

Kim Jong-Un Steps Across Militarized Border and Into South Korea for Historic Peace Talks

By

In a dramatic moment, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stepped across the militarized border and into South Korea Friday morning (local time); he then smiled and symbolically shook hands with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in. The astonishing move, hard to conceive of just months ago, makes Kim the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953. After the pair took a moment making small talk and posing photographs, Kim led Moon by the hand across the border several steps back into North Korea.

The moment will be one of many during the historic summit rife with symbolism and subject to intense scrutiny. On the table during the meeting is the question of nuclear disarmament and outlining a path to peace between north and south. “I hope we can have open-minded talks on issues of concern and produce good results, not the kind of results we saw in the past that were not implemented and made us start from scratch again,” Kim said during the opening remarks of the talks.

It remains to be seen how far Kim is willing to reduce his nuclear arsenal and if the other looming partner in the negotiation, the U.S., will consider reducing sanctions with anything less than full disarmament. Kim’s exact endgame also remains opaque after years of nuclear saber-rattling its southern neighbor and the West. The talks are seen as a precursor to the tentatively scheduled summit between Trump and Kim, following former CIA Director Mike Pompeo’s trip to North Korea earlier this month.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
North Korea Nuclear Weapons

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

Kim Jong-Un Steps Across North Korea’s Militarized Border and Into South Korea for Historic Peace Talks

Jonathan L. Fischer

Why Infinity War’s Ending Isn’t as Shocking as It First Appears

Nick Greene

Fans at the NFL Draft Weren’t Booing the Commissioner. They Were Screaming “Goooooooooooo(dell).”

Elliot Hannon

Two Women Accuse Former NBC News Anchor Tom Brokaw of Sexual Misconduct

Elliot Hannon

New FBI Report Shows Someone at White House Knew About the Red Flags in Rob Porter’s Background Check

Aaron Mak

Did Diamond and Silk Actually Lie Under Oath About Getting Paid By the Trump Campaign?

Joshua A. Geltzer

The Solicitor General Misled the Supreme Court About Trump’s Current Position on the Muslim Ban

Aisha Harris

A Celebrity Did Something Dumb on Twitter and It Was Delightful Instead of Horrifying

Heather Schwedel

All the Celebrity Texting Insights We Gleaned from Kanye West and John Legend’s Exchange

Rachelle Hampton

Actually, Millennials, Cry Closets Are a Great Idea

Rebecca Onion

Kanye’s Mind, Janelle Monáe, and Texas’ Problems

Perry Grossman and Dahlia Lithwick

Why It Matters That Trump’s Judicial Nominees Refuse to Answer Questions About Brown v. Board

Most Read

How Michelle McNamara’s Researcher Thinks Police May Have Found the Golden State Killer

Laura Miller

If Texas Is the Future of America, We’re in Trouble

Isaac Chotiner

Old Man Yells at Country

Ben Mathis-Lilley

I Wanted to Be Rory Gilmore Growing Up. Watching Gilmore Girls Now, I Cringe.

Susan Matthews and Shirley Chan

Macron’s Speech to Congress Was a Rousing Rebuke of Trump’s Foreign Policy

Fred Kaplan

Federal Prosecutors Have Already Submitted Trump’s Fox & Friends Interview as Evidence That Michael Cohen Is Full of It

Ben Mathis-Lilley