North Korea Announces It Will End Nuclear Testing

North Korean soldiers.
North Korean soldiers attend a mass rally to celebrate the North’s declaration it had achieved full nuclear statehood, on Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang on Dec. 1.
North Korea has reportedly announced it will close a nuclear test site and end its nuclear and ICBM testing, according to South Korean media. From the BBC:

“From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles,” the Korean Central News Agency said, as quoted by South Korea’s Yonhap agency.

The decision came after a meeting of the ruling Worker’s Party of Korea.

Bloomberg added a statement paraphrasing Kim Jong-un’s rationale behind the move:

North Korea has achieved its goal of developing nuclear weapons and does not plan to conduct further nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile tests, its state-run media reported, citing leader Kim Jong Un.

Update April 20, 6:53 PM: President Trump has tweeted about the news:

This is a developing story.

Osita Nwanevu is a Slate staff writer.

