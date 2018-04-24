Muslims and Christians Are Afraid of Marrying Each Other. 33 Years Ago in Small-Town Iowa, These Two Did.

Who’s Afraid of Aymann Ismail?

A Devout Muslim and a Devout Catholic Get Married in Small-Town Iowa

What happens when an interfaith couple weds, but no one converts?

By

This video is from Season 2 of “Who’s Afraid of Aymann Ismail?,” a series featuring Slate’s Aymann Ismail investigating fears about Islam in America. Watch the entire series.

On a recent Sunday, not long after I landed in Iowa for the first time, I found myself at my first-ever Catholic Mass. It’s fair to say I was the only Muslim there. But I was with someone who’s had a deep connection to Islam for longer than I’ve been alive.

In 1985, Laura Fendt fell in love with a Muslim immigrant from Egypt named Kamal Hammouda. They spontaneously got married that fall. Then they got married again that winter, this time by a priest. It began more than three decades of an interfaith union that many people, Muslim and non-Muslim, still don’t think should exist.

What happens when a devout Muslim and devout Christian commit to each other to build something new—and neither have any intention of converting? Laura and Kamal invited me here to their restaurant and home in small-town Iowa, where they raised grown three boys, to tell me how they did it. —Aymann Ismail

This series is written and produced by Aymann Ismail and Jeffrey Bloomer, and edited by Aymann Ismail.

Watch more:

Who Says a Muslim Can’t Celebrate Christmas?

Wearing a Hijab Is Complicated. So Is Deciding to Take One Off.

Fox News Claimed a “Sharia Law Court” Is Enforcing Islamic Law in Texas. So I Went to See It.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Video Video Games

Aymann Ismail is a Slate video producer/editor.

Jeffrey Bloomer is Slate's senior video producer.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Aymann Ismail and Jeffrey Bloomer

Muslims and Christians Are Afraid of Marrying Each Other. 33 Years Ago in Small-Town Iowa, These Two Did.

Mike Pesca

The State Department Is Being Wiped Out, and the Army Is Taking Diplomats’ Place

Jim Newell

Convicted Coal Baron Don Blankenship’s Understated Assault on the GOP Establishment

Marissa Martinelli

Here’s What’s Disappearing From Netflix in May

Rebecca Schuman

The College Gymnastics Scoring System: You Get a 10! You Get a 10! You Get a 10!

Molly Olmstead

Report: Michigan State Kept Ties to Youth Volleyball Coach Accused of Sexual Abuse

Emma Laperruque

Do-It-Yourself Nduja to Spice Up Your Charcuterie Board (and Life)

Marissa Martinelli

The Twist in Jane the Virgin’s Season Finale Makes Us Rethink the Entire Show

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Friends Are Crushing Life, and I’m Stuck in Neutral.

Isaac Chotiner

Did Trump Run in 2016 Mostly to Boost His Brand? Adam Davidson Says Yes.

Strategist Editors

The 7 Products That Save My Skin on Long-Haul Flights

Mark Joseph Stern

Why the Supreme Court Will Probably Uphold Trump’s Travel Ban

Most Read

Trump’s 2019 Nightmare

Drew Littman

A New Study Explains Why Shania Twain Thinks Trump Is Honest

Yascha Mounk

In Disobedience, Rachel McAdams Chooses Between Her Husband and Rachel Weisz. It’s a False Choice.

June Thomas

Our One Fight: The Worrywart vs. the Zen Master

Tom Bowman and Brigid Schulte

Why Kanye’s Rightward Turn Matters

Osita Nwanevu

Sean Hannity, Enemy of “Overpaid” Media Elites, Owns Hundreds of Homes

Molly Olmstead