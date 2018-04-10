Mueller’s Cohen Raid, Zuckerberg’s Testimony, and Killing Eve

Thirty Rockefeller Plaza, site of the offices of Michael Cohen, recently raided by the FBI. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

That one’s safe: Contra the president’s outrage after Monday’s raid on Michael Cohen’s office, attorney-client privilege is still sacrosanct, Frank Bowman writes. The Department of Justice jumped through many hoops to make the raid happen without violating it.

Speaking of hoops: Robert Mueller went to great lengths to distance himself from the Cohen raid, Jed Shugerman writes. That distance serves as a bulwark to establish Mueller’s legitimacy.

Facebook’s future: April Glaser spoke with Republicans and Democrats about the possibility of bipartisan action on regulation for the tech platform—and thinks it looks doable.

Dangerous fun: Killing Eve, a BBC America story about a female contract killer and the spy who’s hunting her, is going to be everyone’s next favorite TV show, to judge by Willa Paskin’s excited response to her weekend binge.

