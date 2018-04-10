Mueller’s Cohen Raid, Zuckerberg’s Testimony, and Killing Eve

The Angle

The Angle: Witch Hunt Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Zuckerberg’s testimony, Killing Eve, and the Michael Cohen office raid.

By

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 9: Thirty Rockefeller Plaza is shown where FBI officials reportedly raided the offices of Michael Cohen, longtime personal lawyer for President Donald Trump in Midtown Manhattan April 9, 2018 in New York City. Cohen worked at Squire Patton Boggs, but the firm said today it had severed ties with him following the raid. Federal prosecutors in New York City obtained a search warrant following a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Thirty Rockefeller Plaza, site of the offices of Michael Cohen, recently raided by the FBI.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

That one’s safe: Contra the president’s outrage after Monday’s raid on Michael Cohen’s office, attorney-client privilege is still sacrosanct, Frank Bowman writes. The Department of Justice jumped through many hoops to make the raid happen without violating it.

Speaking of hoops: Robert Mueller went to great lengths to distance himself from the Cohen raid, Jed Shugerman writes. That distance serves as a bulwark to establish Mueller’s legitimacy.

Facebook’s future: April Glaser spoke with Republicans and Democrats about the possibility of bipartisan action on regulation for the tech platform—and thinks it looks doable.

Dangerous fun: Killing Eve, a BBC America story about a female contract killer and the spy who’s hunting her, is going to be everyone’s next favorite TV show, to judge by Willa Paskin’s excited response to her weekend binge.

For fun: You must give me money to mock high schoolers.

It’s the Constitution!

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jim Newell

Republicans Shrug Off Trump’s Mueller Rage

Jaime Dunaway

Sen. Dick Durbin Proves Mark Zuckerberg Is As Awkward As the Rest of Us

April Glaser

Watch Zuckerberg Struggle to Answer Sharp, Uncomfortable Questions About Peter Thiel’s Creepy Company

Rebecca Onion

Mueller’s Cohen Raid, Zuckerberg’s Testimony, and Killing Eve

Alex Barasch

Did a Lack of Local News Help Trump’s Victory? It’s a Tough Theory to Prove.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Are Reporters Goading Trump Into Firing Mueller When They Scream at Him Constantly About Firing Mueller?

Christina Cauterucci

Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional Hearing Suit, Reviewed

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Toddler Found Grandma’s Sex Toys.

Lena Wilson

T.J. Miller Allegedly Called In a Bomb Threat to Get Back at a Woman He Drunkenly Harassed

Liam Hoare

Under Jeremy Corbyn, the Long Relationship Between the Labour Party and British Jews Has Reached a Crisis Point

April Glaser

Some Facebook Users Let Cambridge Analytica Look at Their Private Messages

Lena Wilson

Stephen Colbert Gets Giddy Over the FBI’s Raid on Michael Cohen

Most Read

Why Robert Mueller Handed Off the Michael Cohen Raid

Jed Shugerman

The Simpsons Addressed Hari Kondabolu’s Problem With Apu By Shrugging at the Problem

Aisha Harris

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Trump Struggles to Convince Himself Everything’s Fine in Meandering Response to FBI Raid of Lawyer’s Office

Elliot Hannon

The FBI Raided Michael Cohen’s Office and Hotel Room Monday Morning (!)

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The Re-election of Hungary’s Anti-Semitic, Authoritarian Prime Minister Disproves Everything We Thought We Knew About Democracy

Yascha Mounk

Texas Supreme Court Totally Misunderstands Homosexuality in Sexual Harassment Opinion

Christina Cauterucci