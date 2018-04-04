Gorsuch’s Legacy, Mueller’s Focus, and Grindr’s Data Sharing

Thinks he’s doing well. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Not what you think it means: Once again, President Trump’s lack of knowledge has led him to misconstrue his position, Jeremy Stahl writes. Trump feels safe because of the news that Mueller’s investigation doesn’t consider him a target, but he shouldn’t be so sure.

Deep effects: Any lasting legacy of Neil Gorsuch’s opinions may pale in comparison to the impact of his nomination fight, Yuvraj Joshi writes.

A Webber revival?: The ratings for Jesus Christ Superstar Live were pretty great, Amanda Prahl writes. Might they herald a rebirth for the artist, whose painfully cheesy hits obscure some pretty good stuff?

Not that easy: News that the app Grindr was sharing sensitive data led some to call for gay users to leave the platform, but J. Bryan Lowder understands why people stay. It’s the virtual equivalent of a gay bar, offering sexual prospects but also the promise of chitchat and time-passing with like-minded people.

