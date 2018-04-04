Gorsuch’s Legacy, Mueller’s Focus, and Grindr’s Data Sharing

The Angle

The Angle: Not a Target Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Gorsuch’s legacy, Grindr’s data, and Mueller’s focus.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House April 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. Marking their 100th anniversary of their post-World War I independence from Russia, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite participated in the United States-Baltic Summit with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Thinks he’s doing well.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Not what you think it means: Once again, President Trump’s lack of knowledge has led him to misconstrue his position, Jeremy Stahl writes. Trump feels safe because of the news that Mueller’s investigation doesn’t consider him a target, but he shouldn’t be so sure.

Deep effects: Any lasting legacy of Neil Gorsuch’s opinions may pale in comparison to the impact of his nomination fight, Yuvraj Joshi writes.

A Webber revival?: The ratings for Jesus Christ Superstar Live were pretty great, Amanda Prahl writes. Might they herald a rebirth for the artist, whose painfully cheesy hits obscure some pretty good stuff?

Not that easy: News that the app Grindr was sharing sensitive data led some to call for gay users to leave the platform, but J. Bryan Lowder understands why people stay. It’s the virtual equivalent of a gay bar, offering sexual prospects but also the promise of chitchat and time-passing with like-minded people.

For fun: You’re not threading needles wrong.

You’re really not,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

