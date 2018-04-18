Michigan State Official Complains That School’s President Was “Set Up” by 19-Year-Old Nassar Accuser

Interim Michigan State University president (and former Republican governor) John Engler with Chris Christie in Washington, D.C. in 2016. Larry Downing/Reuters

The special counsel to interim Michigan State University president John Engler described a Larry Nassar accuser’s claim that Engler had offered her money to settle a lawsuit without her lawyer present as “false news,” the Detroit News reports.

The accuser, 19-year-old Kaylee Lorincz, told the MSU board of trustees on April 13 that Engler had interrupted a broader discussion during a meeting that MSU special counsel Carol Viventi was attending—but that Lorincz’s attorney was not—to ask Lorincz and her mother if they would drop their participation in one of the ongoing civil cases against the school in exchange for “a check for $250,000.” Lorincz also alleged that Engler had minimized the misconduct of Nassar’s boss, former dean of osteopathic medicine William Strampel, by describing the behavior Strampel was fired for as “a slap on the butt”; Strampel has been charged criminally with groping two students, soliciting nude photos from multiple students, and failing to properly supervise Nassar. Lorincz further said that Engler told her that Nassar’s first public accuser, Rachael Denhollander, had named an amount for which she was willing to settle during a meeting; Denhollander says she has not met with Engler and did not give him such a figure.

The Lansing State Journal subsequently reported that a Michigan State spokeswoman said Engler broached the subject of settlement in order to have a “philosophical discussion” about the case and that he was not making an official offer. Engler said in a statement that Michigan State officials’ “memories and interpretations” of the meeting with Lorincz are different than hers. What the Detroit News is now reporting is that Viventi, Engler’s special counsel, took issue with Lorincz’s account in an aggressive email to trustees over the weekend. From the email:

Kaylee’s statements to the Board contained many false and inaccurate statements, which we did not publicly contradict out of an abundance of concern for the survivors who are quick to claim ‘revictimization’ or ‘shaming’ of survivors whenever they are falsely accusing members of the MSU community.

The News reports that Viventi further labeled Lorincz’s accusations as “false news,” asserted that she and her mother only met with Engler in person to “set up” the school, and wrote that attorneys for Nassar’s accusers are “willing to make bold and false assertions to advance their goal of increasing the cost of settlement.”

Lorincz, a gymnast at Adrian College in southern Michigan, has said she was sexually assaulted by Nassar when she was 13. Nassar often treated—and abused— gymnasts from Michigan youth programs in addition to his work with Michigan State and USA Gymnastics athletes.

Viventi served as deputy chief of staff to Engler, a Republican, when he was governor of Michigan.

At the same board meeting at which Lorincz spoke, Engler said he regretted that the school had issued a statement which revealed details about the mental health treatment received by a female student who says she was raped by three basketball players in 2015. The student has filed a lawsuit which alleges that university counselors discouraged her from reporting the rape.

The executive director of the Michigan State alumni association also resigned this weekend and is reportedly being investigated by the school’s Office of Institutional Equity, which handles complaints related to harassment and discrimination. He has said he expects to be exonerated.