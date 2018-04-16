The Slatest

Oh My God, Michael Cohen’s Secret Third Client Is … Sean Hannity!

By

Sean Hannity at a party celebrating Geraldo Rivera’s memoir on April 2 in New York City.
Sean Hannity at a party celebrating Geraldo Rivera’s memoir on April 2 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Before Monday’s hearing in a case related to the federal raid of his office and hotel room, Donald Trump adviser/lawyer Michael Cohen’s attorneys indicated that Cohen had three clients in 2017: Trump, Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy, and a mystery third person who wished to remain anonymous.

Given that Cohen’s work for Broidy involved a Playboy model, an extramarital affair, and an alleged abortion—and that his work for Trump involved similar alleged themes, minus the abortion—it stood to reason that the third client had good reason to want to remain anonymous. Well, the name of the third client was just disclosed. And … yes. My God:

That’s right, the same Sean Hannity who has been complaining about the investigation into Trump’s potential legal misconduct—in which Cohen was a key figure even before the Stormy Daniels story broke—for more than a year without mentioning that Cohen is his lawyer. Here’s how he reacted to the Cohen raid:

Headline: Mueller Has Gone "Rogue": Hannity Says Probe "Off the Rails" After Cohen Raid
Screenshot

Lol. LOL! Aside from the sheer shock value, it is interesting to consider how this fits into previous reporting regarding Cohen’s tight professional relationship with the publisher of the National Enquirer, which, like Hannity, has given Trump very favorable coverage and has been aggressive in attacking his political rivals. For all the talk that emits from the right wing about liberal media bias, we appear to be learning here about a right-wing/media alliance that involves not just bias but literal legal and business partnerships.

Also, for what it’s worth:

And:

We’ll see! For what it’s worth, Hannity’s statement—at least to this layperson, though Internet lawyers agree—would seem to be inconvenient to Cohen, who is currently trying to prove to a judge that some of the materials seized in the raid should be protected by attorney-client privilege despite the degree to which the bulk of his work for Trump, at least, evidently involved brokering business transactions and performing public relations tasks rather than providing legal services.

This post has been updated with new information.

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Follow the Slatest on Twitter.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Paroma Soni

How Fox News Reacted on Air After Sean Hannity Was Revealed as Michael Cohen’s Mystery Client

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Heterosexual Daughter Is Dating a Trans Man.

Isaac Chotiner

Sean Hannity Is Michael Cohen’s Secret Third Client. Why That Matters.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Oh My God, Michael Cohen’s Secret Third Client Is … Sean Hannity!

Lena Wilson

Kendrick Lamar Just Won a Pulitzer Prize

Mark Joseph Stern

The Supreme Court Is Terrible at Hiring Diverse Law Clerks, but Neil Gorsuch Is Surprisingly Good at It

Molly Olmstead

Watchdog Agency: EPA Violated Spending Laws With $43,000 Phone Booth in Pruitt’s Office

Isaac Chotiner

How Far Will Trump Go to Get Out of His Worsening Legal Situation?

Sam Adams

Frederick Wiseman’s Documentaries Are Finally Streaming

Jordan Weissmann

Trump Contradicts His Own Administration, Accuses China of Manipulating Its Currency

Jeremy Stahl

Michael Cohen’s New Filing Offers One of the Greatest Pieces of Legal Chutzpah Ever Seen

Aaron Mak

Report: Tesla Undercounted Injuries and Neglects Safety in Its Factory

Most Read

How the Weird Power Dynamics of Job Interviews Can Brainwash You Into Putting Up With Bad Behavior

Alison Green

The Most Newsworthy Part of ABC’s Comey Interview Was an Unaired Detail About His Infamous Hillary Email Letter

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Starbucks CEO Apologizes for Arrest of Two Black Men Waiting in Philadelphia Store

Daniel Politi

Trump Blasts “Slimeball” Comey in Unhinged Twitter Rant, Suggests He Should Go to Jail

Daniel Politi

How President Trump and His Supporters Are Reacting to James Comey’s Interview

Molly Olmstead

How Far Will Trump Go to Get Out of His Worsening Legal Situation?

Isaac Chotiner