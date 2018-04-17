Cohen in Court, Blockers, and the Philadelphia Story

The Angle

The Angle: See You in Court Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on that Starbucks in Philadelphia, Blockers, and the Cohen hearing.

By

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Adult film actress Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford) exits the United States District Court Southern District of New York for a hearing related to Michael Cohen, President Trump's longtime personal attorney and confidante, April 16, 2018 in New York City. Cohen and lawyers representing President Trump are asking the court to block Justice Department officials from reading documents and materials related to Cohen's relationship with President Trump that they believe should be protected by attorney-client privilege. Officials with the FBI, armed with a search warrant, raided Cohen's office and two private residences last week. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford) exits the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Yesterday’s drama: Henry Grabar was at the Michael Cohen hearing on Monday and has a scene report. Apparently, the first part of the day, featuring the Hannity reveal, was far more interesting than the second.

Black men, white space: The arrest of two men in a Philadelphia Starbucks located in a predominately white neighborhood shows how deeply “raced” public spaces are, Jamelle Bouie writes.

The YouTube effect: That Starbucks story wouldn’t have been a story if social media hadn’t existed, Justin Peters writes. This is one of the effects of “citizen journalism,” as practiced on YouTube and Twitter, and Peters believes it’s all to the good.

A secret: The movie Blockers has a coming-out storyline, but you wouldn’t know it from the publicity. Lena Wilson doesn’t think this was a purposeful strategy, but appreciates the effects nonetheless.

For fun: The guy who threatened Stormy Daniels reminds us of … somebody.

Obviously Brady,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

