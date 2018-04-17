Cohen in Court, Blockers, and the Philadelphia Story

Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford) exits the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Yesterday’s drama: Henry Grabar was at the Michael Cohen hearing on Monday and has a scene report. Apparently, the first part of the day, featuring the Hannity reveal, was far more interesting than the second.

Black men, white space: The arrest of two men in a Philadelphia Starbucks located in a predominately white neighborhood shows how deeply “raced” public spaces are, Jamelle Bouie writes.

The YouTube effect: That Starbucks story wouldn’t have been a story if social media hadn’t existed, Justin Peters writes. This is one of the effects of “citizen journalism,” as practiced on YouTube and Twitter, and Peters believes it’s all to the good.

A secret: The movie Blockers has a coming-out storyline, but you wouldn’t know it from the publicity. Lena Wilson doesn’t think this was a purposeful strategy, but appreciates the effects nonetheless.

For fun: The guy who threatened Stormy Daniels reminds us of … somebody.

