The Slatest

Michael Cohen Arranged $1.6 Million Payment to Playboy Model Who Said She Aborted RNC Official’s Child

By

Elliott Broidy.
Elliott Broidy.
Photo illustration by Slate . Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Pepperdine University

The Wall Street Journal has a scoop about another nondisclosure agreement set up by Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer. This one did not directly involve the president, but was arranged on behalf of Elliott Broidy, the Republican National Committee’s national deputy finance chairman, after he had what he describes as a “consensual relationship” with a Playboy model who became pregnant. From the WSJ:

Mr. Broidy, a Los Angeles-based venture capitalist, works on the Republican committee with Mr. Cohen, who is also a national deputy finance chairman.

The deal, which hasn’t previously been reported, prohibits the Los Angeles woman from disclosing her alleged relationship with Mr. Broidy in exchange for $1.6 million to be paid to her over two years in quarterly installments, these people said.

Broidy, in a statement to the paper, said the woman told him she had become pregnant and that she “decided that she did not want to continue with the pregnancy.” (The woman reportedly said that Broidy was the one who had impregnated her, but the contract they reached does not assert any conclusions about paternity, and Broidy does not appear to have commented on the matter.) Broidy says he “offered to help her financially during this difficult period,” and the woman “has told Mr. Broidy’s camp that she had an abortion,” the WSJ reports.

