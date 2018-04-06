Mass Shooters’ Anger, Pruitt Scandals, and Watching YouTube

The Angle

The Angle: Help the Furious Edition

Slate's daily newsletter on NDAs, Scott Pruitt, and the anger of mass shooters.

MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 04: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting survivor Mei-Ling Ho-Shing,17, (2nd R) joins with others during an event to mark the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination April 4, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee. The city is commemorating King on the anniversary of his assassination that took place April 4, 1968 at the Lorraine Motel. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting survivor Mei-Ling Ho-Shing joins with others during an event to mark the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination on Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Toxic fury: Mass shooters aren’t mentally disturbed. They’re angry, Laura L. Hayes writes. Even when that anger makes itself known before things turn truly tragic, it’s hard to figure out how to intervene, partly because these men are so unpleasant, cruel, and difficult to be around. New tactics are clearly necessary.

Still around, somehow: Here’s your master list of Scott Pruitt scandals, big and small, assembled by an incredulous Ben Mathis-Lilley.

Hooray: We have a new Justin Peters blog series, this time on watching YouTube. (If you missed his Watching Fox blog, catch up.) His first installment: How YouTubers made the recent shooting at the company’s HQ all about them.

Behind her back: Dahlia Lithwick explains how high-profile victims of alleged sexual harassment and assault have found themselves betrayed by the lawyers who were supposed to represent them.

For fun: DDL rides the subway.

Taller than I thought,

Rebecca

