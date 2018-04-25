Meek Mill, Josh Rosen, and Macron’s Speech

French President Emmanuel Macron answers questions from students at George Washington University on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. LUDOVIC MARIN/Getty Images

Mixed messages: Emmanuel Macron is in D.C, charming the president while sniffing sweet pea stems and eating suspect jambalaya. But as Fred Kaplan notes, the French leader’s address to Congress on Wednesday was as anti-Trump as you can get, and the applause of Democrats proves it.

Not great: The GOP candidate won in an Arizona special election in a very red district on Tuesday, but not by much, Josh Voorhees writes. Democrats should contest these districts in November.

Here it comes: Rapper Meek Mill’s appearance at the Sixers’ NBA playoff game on Tuesday night was a celebration of his freedom. As Maura Ewing writes, Mill’s high-profile release may be followed by many others, as the new Philadelphia DA investigates hundreds of arrests by corrupt cops.

Dangerous man: Promising quarterback prospect Josh Rosen, free-thinking son of a surgeon, poses a big threat to the NFL, Matthew Artz writes. What if Rosen gets a few too many concussions and starts to speak out about their dangers?

For fun: Gilmore Girls was better before we got woke.

