Female Candidates, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Dangerous Work

Them too: Why shouldn’t female candidates talk about sexual harassment? Christina Cauterucci wonders. Plenty of male candidates frame themselves as victims who’ve overcome obstacles, and harassment in the workplace is nothing if not an obstacle.

Well done: The GOP slashed the mortgage interest deduction and it wasn’t as ruinous as Jordan Weissmann feared. In coming years, he argues, Democrats should kill it altogether.

Killing us: Both blue- and white-collar work is arranged in ways that are dangerous to our bodies, Jeffrey Pfeffer tells Brigid Schulte. “Many of these workplace practices, like work-family conflict and long work hours, are as harmful to health as secondhand smoke, a known and regulated carcinogen,” Pfeffer argues.

Oof: The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 2, is brutal, bloody, utterly harrowing, and should probably never have been made, Willa Paskin writes.

For fun: Go ahead, have a PB&P.

