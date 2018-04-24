Female Candidates, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Dangerous Work

The Angle

The Angle: Lady Victims Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on female candidates, dangerous work, and the return of The Handmaid’s Tale.

By

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 22: Buttons of possible 2020 presidential contenders, including U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), New York State Gov. Chris Cuomo and former Vice President Joseph Biden, are seen during CPAC 2018 February 22, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland. The American Conservative Union hosted its annual Conservative Political Action Conference to discuss conservative agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Victims, all.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Them too: Why shouldn’t female candidates talk about sexual harassment? Christina Cauterucci wonders. Plenty of male candidates frame themselves as victims who’ve overcome obstacles, and harassment in the workplace is nothing if not an obstacle.

Well done: The GOP slashed the mortgage interest deduction and it wasn’t as ruinous as Jordan Weissmann feared. In coming years, he argues, Democrats should kill it altogether.

Killing us: Both blue- and white-collar work is arranged in ways that are dangerous to our bodies, Jeffrey Pfeffer tells Brigid Schulte. “Many of these workplace practices, like work-family conflict and long work hours, are as harmful to health as secondhand smoke, a known and regulated carcinogen,” Pfeffer argues.

Oof: The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 2, is brutal, bloody, utterly harrowing, and should probably never have been made, Willa Paskin writes.

For fun: Go ahead, have a PB&P.

Just get the right pickles,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

