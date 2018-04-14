The Slatest

Kentucky Governor Says Children Were Sexually Assaulted During Teachers’ Protest

By

Kentucky Public school teachers rally for a "day of action" at the Kentucky State Capitol to try to pressure legislators to override Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin's recent veto of the state's tax and budget bills April 13, 2018 in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Kentucky Public school teachers rally for a “day of action” at the Kentucky State Capitol to try to pressure legislators to override Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s recent veto of the state’s tax and budget bills April 13, 2018 in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin harshly criticized teachers for taking part in protests across the state Friday, saying they left “hundreds of thousands” of children vulnerable to sexual assault and drugs. Thousands of teachers descended on the capitol to call on lawmakers to override a veto of a measure that would have boosted funding for schools. Lawmakers did just that and Bevin was none too happy so it seems he decided to lay some blame on teachers for what could have happened when school districts across the state canceled classes to support the demonstration.

“I guarantee you somewhere in Kentucky today, a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them,” Bevin told reporters. “I guarantee you somewhere today, a child was physically harmed or ingested poison because they were left alone because a single parent didn’t have any money to take care of them. I’m offended by the idea that people so cavalierly and so flippantly disregarded what’s truly best for children.” He also dismissed the importance of the protest, saying teachers were hanging out with their shoes off, smoking, and “leaving trash around.”

Bevin made it clear that he thought the teachers striking meant that children suffered. “Children were harmed—some physically, some sexually, some were introduced to drugs for the first time—because they were vulnerable and left alone,” he added.

Bevin’s statements were swiftly condemned by both educators and lawmakers. “The disgusting comments by Gov. Bevin insinuating that a peaceful protest by teachers would lead to sexual assault are reprehensible,” Republican state Sen. Max Wise wrote on Twitter. “I don’t agree with these comments & I find them repulsive.” For her part, Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler was left pretty speechless by the remark. “There is no rational comment I could make to that,” Winkler said.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Kentucky Governor Says Children Were Sexually Assaulted During Teachers’ Protest

Nick Greene

Let JaVale McGee Shoot 3-Pointers, Please

Daniel Politi

Infowars’ Alex Jones Cries on Air Over Syria Strikes: “Trump Is Crapping All Over Us”

Daniel Politi

U.S. Warns it Is “Locked and Loaded” if Syria Uses “Poison Gas Again”

Sam Adams

Cuckoo’s Nest Director Milos Forman Is Dead at 86

Daniel Politi

Trump Takes Page Out of Bush Playbook, Declares “Mission Accomplished” After Syria Strike

Joshua Keating

Was Trump’s Strike on Syria Justified?

Heather Schwedel

What’s Good on the Internet This Week? Janos, the Twitter User Who Charmingly Insults Every NBA Team, That’s What.

Christina Bonnington

I Thought a Fancy New Bike Computer Would Ruin Cycling for Me. It’s Been a Lifesaver.

Strategist Editors

The 9 Best Portable Speakers on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Fred Kaplan

The U.S. Again Opts for a Tailored, Limited Response to Syria’s Chemical Weapons Use. Will Assad Get the Message This Time?

Joshua Keating

Trump Announces New Military Action Against Syria, Says He’s “Prepared to Sustain” This Response

Most Read

Prosecutors’ Withering Rebuttal of Cohen Shows How Hard It Will Be for Trump to Sabotage Their Investigation

Jeremy Stahl

Barbara Ehrenreich Says Smoking Bans Are a War on the Working Class

Isaac Chotiner

Andrew McCabe Got Fired for Allegedly Misleading James Comey, Which Screws Up Pretty Much Everyone’s Narrative

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Michael Cohen Arranged $1.6 Million Payment to Playboy Model Who Said She Had Abortion After Affair With RNC Official

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Suburban Detroit Man Arrested for Firing Shotgun at Black 14-Year-Old Who Knocked on Door to Ask for Directions to School

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Paul Ryan Tried to Sell Fiscal Austerity as a Moral Crusade. Then Donald Trump Came Along.

Osita Nwanevu