The Slatest

British Woman Gives Birth to Baby

By

Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, and Kate Middleton after Easter church service.
Congregants leave the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 1 in Windsor, England.
Tolga Aknem/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Apparently the woman above in the dark jacket (Katie Holmes) has given birth to a boy! Congratulations!

The happy event was announced by this screaming insane person:

A town crier reads the news of the royal birth.
Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Both mother and child are said to be doing well after the birth, which took place at 11 a.m. local time at St. Swigginton’s Apothecary in the district of Blamingdale-Upon-Swigginton.

The child’s name has not yet been released. In order of birth, his eight older siblings are named Albert, Elbert, Horace, Harry Styles Jr., Horace II, Sienna Miller, Sporty Spice, and “J-Dog.”

The baby, who will be formally known as the Vicar of Shropshire, becomes fifth in line to the British throne.

Congratulations to the King of England (Hugh Grant)!

Royals United Kingdom

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Follow the Slatest on Twitter.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Police Searching for Tennessee Mass Shooting Suspect Used Site of Different, Earlier Mass Shooting as Staging Ground

Molly Olmstead

Sean Hannity, Enemy of “Overpaid” Media Elites, Owns Hundreds of Homes

Lena Wilson

Constance Wu Flies High in Crazy Rich Asians Official Trailer

Aaron Mak

Amazon Is Reportedly Building a Mobile Home Robot

Marissa Martinelli

John Oliver Tries to Save the Iran Deal by Taking Out an Ad on the President’s Favorite Show

Ben Mathis-Lilley

British Woman Gives Birth to Baby

Karen Weese

Beware the Child Care Cliff

Molly Olmstead

What We Know About the Waffle House Shooting Suspect

Joshua Rivera

Why Rampage Is the Most Faithful Video-Game Adaptation Ever Made

Lydia Kiesling

If We Try Too Hard to Parse the Feminism of Meg Wolitzer’s New Book, We Risk Missing Its Smart Satire

June Thomas

In Disobedience, Rachel McAdams Chooses Between Her Husband and Rachel Weisz. It’s a False Choice.

Strategist Editors

The Best Natural Cleaning Products

Most Read

Trump’s 2019 Nightmare

Drew Littman

Watch Kellyanne Conway Slam CNN Anchor for Asking About Husband’s Tweets

Daniel Politi

Seminude Gunman Kills Four, Injures Two at Waffle House in Tennessee

Daniel Politi

Shania Twain Says She Would Have Voted for Donald Trump Because “He Seemed Honest”

Matthew Dessem

Trump Mistakenly Claims North Korea Has Agreed to “Denuclearization”

Daniel Politi

In Disobedience, Rachel McAdams Chooses Between Her Husband and Rachel Weisz. It’s a False Choice.

June Thomas