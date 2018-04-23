British Woman Gives Birth to Baby

Congregants leave the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 1 in Windsor, England. Tolga Aknem/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Apparently the woman above in the dark jacket (Katie Holmes) has given birth to a boy! Congratulations!

The happy event was announced by this screaming insane person:

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Both mother and child are said to be doing well after the birth, which took place at 11 a.m. local time at St. Swigginton’s Apothecary in the district of Blamingdale-Upon-Swigginton.

The child’s name has not yet been released. In order of birth, his eight older siblings are named Albert, Elbert, Horace, Harry Styles Jr., Horace II, Sienna Miller, Sporty Spice, and “J-Dog.”

The baby, who will be formally known as the Vicar of Shropshire, becomes fifth in line to the British throne.

Congratulations to the King of England (Hugh Grant)!