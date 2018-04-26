Kanye’s Mind, Janelle Monáe, and Texas’ Problems

The Angle

The Angle: Compos Mentis Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Texas’ problems, Janelle Monáe, and Kanye’s mind.

By

Kanye West onstage at adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. - an event in basketball culture on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by
Onstage, and omnipresent.
Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas.

Kim was right: Kanye West isn’t tweeting MAGA things because he’s having a breakdown, Susan Matthews writes. He’s been headed this way for a while; we just didn’t recognize it because of our “gross tendency” to chalk all outbursts up to his apparent history of mental illness.

And maybe: Maybe Kanye is trying to gain the ear of the person in power, just as he did with George W. Bush? That’s a tactic with a history in black America, Theodore R. Johnson writes.

Canary state: Lawrence Wright tells Isaac Chotiner why social and political trends in his home state of Texas are gloomy portents of what’s to come for the nation. (Wright also introduces Isaac to the concept of machine-gun bacon. New to me!)

How to describe: Janelle Monáe just officially came out as “queer” in an article in Rolling Stone. Lena Wilson explains why the terminology people have been using to describe Monáe is so fraught.

For fun: The Warriors vs. five random guys with a head start.

Good luck,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

