Kanye West’s Trump Tweets Have the Right Wing Feeling Pretty Much Vindicated About Everything

Kanye West and Donald Trump yucking it up at Trump Tower Dec. 13, 2016 in New York. Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

Conservative media and conservative people had a bit of sugar high in response to the Kanye-Trump lovefest on Twitter Wednesday. Here’s a sampling of what the Kanye West–initiated back-and-forth looked like:

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

The exchange prompted just about every single right wing outlet and commentator to take a self-validating political deep dive into the hip hop star’s praise. What did they find? That they were right, about most things, but most importantly about race in America. “West’s tweets could expose his vast audience to conservative arguments with which it is largely unfamiliar,” Rafael Mangual wrote in a piece on FoxNews.com. “West may be dismissed as an eccentric—and his newfound rhetoric may or may not prove short-lived—but if even only a few of his many fans reject the victimhood narrative as a result and accept that personal responsibility illuminates the path to excellence, then it will be to the good.”

For those watching or reading Fox News that might need a quick primer on who exactly Kanye West is again and why he is so chummy with the president, FoxNews.com put together a nifty retrospective on the pair titled: “Trump and Kanye West’s relationship through the years: From friends to ‘brothers.’ ”

Chance the Rapper’s response to Kanye’s Twitter activity, and presumably the backlash on the left, only upped the giddiness on the right.

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Breitbart framed the Chance development this way: “Dam Breaking? Another Rapper Stands up to Leftist Mob.” The site went all in on the tweets and their response:

“Don Jr. Applauds Chance the Rapper: ‘Takes Guts’” “Kanye: Break the Internet” “Obama Was in Office Eight Years and Nothing in Chicago Changes” “Kim Kardashian West Defends Kanye as a ‘Free Thinker’” “Kanye on Trump: “We Are Both Dragon Energy. He Is My Brother.”

Former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka was deeply impressed.

Atomic BOOOOM!



If this doesn’t trigger a epic tremor in The Force nothing will. https://t.co/vTZPGsqa3h — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) April 25, 2018

Never EVER expected to RT any Kardashian.



However, this really it getting interesting.



I do believe a political war is about to be declared upon the monolithic Left by some of the most influential people in Media.



Strap yourselves in for a fascinating ride.



#MAGA https://t.co/oA2rsrjGV3 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) April 25, 2018

He wasn’t alone:

Kanye: I'm not going to be boxed in by your expectations about my thoughts

Entire Left: YOU ARE EVIL FOR THINKING THIS WAY AND ALSO NOT A REAL BLACK PERSON ANYMORE — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 26, 2018

The monopoly the Left thought they had on diversity is crumbling. What will they try to stack their victim deck with next? The American people are on to you....🇺🇸 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 26, 2018

Love this!!! 2 years ago who would have thought Kanye and Kim would be public enemy number one of Hollywood/Media for saying it’s ok to think differently and to express yourself as you see fit. https://t.co/nMLccNvF96 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 25, 2018

It’s always incredible to watch a cultural shift happen in real time. I respect those willing to take the lead breaking with convention. That takes guts... though there’s a better word for it. 🏀🏀 https://t.co/01jMdg6ETa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 25, 2018

OMG! Another big star who is smart to understand the very simple concept of FREE THINKING.

Thank you @chancetherapper for this tweet.



Everyone please RT to show the world that blacks are NOT a monolith. https://t.co/lPENMTsQjo — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 25, 2018

You guys want my other predictions for the black revolution for free thought?



1) Denzel Washington

2) @iamcardib (been watching her since Love & Hip Hop. She doesn’t pay attention to politics but if she did she would be a Kanye mindset. She believes in freedom. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 26, 2018

Kanye West is successfully challenging the democrat mob



He is a cultural icon praising the President he is supposed to hate. He is endorsing diversity of opinion and thinking



And he has the most popular celebrity family defending him



The ideological civil war has begun... — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 25, 2018

