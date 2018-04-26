The Slatest

Kanye West’s Trump Tweets Have the Right Wing Feeling Pretty Much Vindicated About Everything

By

Kanye West and Donald Trump yucking it up at Trump Tower Dec. 13, 2016 in New York.
Kanye West and Donald Trump yucking it up at Trump Tower Dec. 13, 2016 in New York.
Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

Conservative media and conservative people had a bit of sugar high in response to the Kanye-Trump lovefest on Twitter Wednesday. Here’s a sampling of what the Kanye West–initiated back-and-forth looked like:

The exchange prompted just about every single right wing outlet and commentator to take a self-validating political deep dive into the hip hop star’s praise. What did they find? That they were right, about most things, but most importantly about race in America. “West’s tweets could expose his vast audience to conservative arguments with which it is largely unfamiliar,” Rafael Mangual wrote in a piece on FoxNews.com. “West may be dismissed as an eccentric—and his newfound rhetoric may or may not prove short-lived—but if even only a few of his many fans reject the victimhood narrative as a result and accept that personal responsibility illuminates the path to excellence, then it will be to the good.”

For those watching or reading Fox News that might need a quick primer on who exactly Kanye West is again and why he is so chummy with the president, FoxNews.com put together a nifty retrospective on the pair titled: “Trump and Kanye West’s relationship through the years: From friends to ‘brothers.’ ”

Chance the Rapper’s response to Kanye’s Twitter activity, and presumably the backlash on the left, only upped the giddiness on the right.

Breitbart framed the Chance development this way: “Dam Breaking? Another Rapper Stands up to Leftist Mob.” The site went all in on the tweets and their response:

“Don Jr. Applauds Chance the Rapper: ‘Takes Guts’”

“Kanye: Break the Internet”

“Obama Was in Office Eight Years and Nothing in Chicago Changes”

“Kim Kardashian West Defends Kanye as a ‘Free Thinker’”

“Kanye on Trump: “We Are Both Dragon Energy. He Is My Brother.”

Former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka was deeply impressed.

He wasn’t alone:

Quite a day in the Life of Kanye.

Donald Trump Kanye West

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

LeBron Loses Ball, Goaltends, Hits Game-Winner, Splits Atom

Open Thread Review and Recap: What Did You Think of The Americans Season 6, Episode 5?

Elliot Hannon

Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Takes the Fifth in Stormy Daniels Civil Case

Matthew Dessem

Paramount Confirms You’ll Soon Be Able to Binge-Watch 15 Star Trek Movies in a Row

Elliot Hannon

Kanye West’s Trump Tweets Have the Right Wing Feeling Pretty Much Vindicated About Everything

Laura Miller

How Michelle McNamara’s Researcher Thinks Police May Have Found the Golden State Killer

Elliot Hannon

Coworkers Say Trump VA Nominee “Flat-out Unethical,” Went on Drunken Rampages, Created Toxic Workplace

Jim Newell

Polls Are Improving for Republicans. Their Results Aren’t.

Mark Joseph Stern

The Supreme Court Treated Donald Trump’s Travel Ban Like Any Other Case. That’s a Terrible Sign.

Jordan Weissmann

Kirsten Gillibrand Unveils Her Ambitious Plan to Turn the Post Office Into a Bank

Christina Cauterucci

Why NFL Cheerleaders Are Selling Themselves Short

Heather Schwedel

Amazon’s New Alexa for Kids Will Raise Your Child For You

Most Read

Donald Trump’s Lies About the Amount of Time He Spent in Moscow Might Prove Obstruction

Liam Brennan

The GOP Won in Arizona on Tuesday Night. The GOP Is in Big Trouble.

Josh Voorhees

My Daughter Is Very Competitive. How Do I Show Her That Winning Isn’t Everything?

Carvell Wallace

Republicans Gutted the Mortgage Interest Deduction. Democrats Should Finish It Off.

Jordan Weissmann

A New Theory for Why All Those Obama Voters Went for Trump

Isaac Chotiner

Infinity War Suggests Thanos Is Right About There Being Too Many Avengers

Sam Adams