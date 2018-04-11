A Public Request to John Boehner to Invite Me to Smoke Dope and Drink Red Wine With Him in Ohio

The Slatest

An Open Request to John Boehner to Invite Me to Smoke Dope and Drink Red Wine With Him in Ohio

By

John Boehner with Pope Francis in the Capitol building before the Pope's address to a joint meeting of Congress. "Joint." Ha!
John Boehner with Pope Francis in the Capitol building before the Pope’s address to a joint meeting of Congress. “Joint.” Ha!
Clark/Pool/Getty Images

As far as powerful Republican politicians of recent national prominence are concerned, John Boehner seems like he’d probably be the most fun for someone of a non-Republican persuasion to hang out with. He famously loves red wine, he was known for actually being willing to work with Democrats to maintain a functioning government, he likes to cut loose and tell stories and talk crap about Trump. Also this, of course:

Well, the Republican Uncle Joe just got even cooler, because he is now into the dank nugs:

Hell yeah! Here’s a good line from the Washington Post’s piece about the move:

Spokesman David Schnittger said Boehner’s evolving position has been the result of close study after leaving office.

“Close study.” Boehner, you dog. (N.b.: Acreage Holdings appears to be the kind of thing that happens when people who wear expensive suits to work realize that a product that lots of people spend money on illegally is about to be widely legalized. De-scheduling would allow more banks to work with marijuana companies and let states set their own marijuana policies without the threat of federal intervention.)

As it happens, my in-laws live outside Cincinnati in Boehner’s old district, and as a result I am already familiar with the pleasures of drinking red wine, golfing, and discussing Ohio lawn care. In fact, I enjoy few activities more. The in-laws are not marijuana people, but if John Boehner wants to help expand my Ohio substance portfolio, I am willing to meet him where he’s at (the seat of a riding lawnmower). HMU John Boehner.

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Follow the Slatest on Twitter.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Ellery Biddle

The Most Important Topic Missing From Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional Hearings

Daniel I. Weiner

Was Facebook’s Work With the Trump Campaign Illegal?

Jim Newell

Who’s the Next House Republican Leader? It Depends on the Job.

Rebecca Onion

Paul Ryan’s Decision, Zuckerberg’s Testimony, and the Thomases’ Rightward Drift

Mark Joseph Stern

Why the Wing, a Women-Only Social Club, Is Getting Away With Violating Human Rights Laws

Heather Schwedel and Paroma Soni

Here Is a Really Stressful Video of Mark Zuckerberg Saying “Senator,’ “Congressman,’ and “Congresswoman” Dozens of Times

Ben Mathis-Lilley

A Public Request to John Boehner to Invite Me to Smoke Dope and Drink Red Wine With Him in Ohio

Justin Peters

This 11-Year-Old Yodeler Is the Biggest Thing on YouTube Today

Christina Cauterucci

Pro-Lifers Dismiss Pope’s Declaration that Protecting Migrants Is Just as Important as Abortion

Jonathan Zasloff

Want to Fix the Fair Housing Act? Pay People to Integrate America’s Most-Segregated Neighborhoods.

Joshua Keating

Air Strikes Won’t Stop Assad, but They Could Make Syria’s War Last Even Longer

Rachelle Hampton

The Fat Pride Movement Promotes Dignity, Not a “Lifestyle”

Most Read

Alan Dershowitz—Fresh From Dinner With Trump—Says the President’s Civil Liberties Are Being Violated

Isaac Chotiner

Should I Let My Husband Drag My Kids to Church?

Carvell Wallace

The Six Most Interesting Things on the Notes Mark Zuckerberg Accidentally Left for Anyone to See

April Glaser

Stephen Colbert Calls Out Tucker Carlson for Stealing His Bit

Matthew Dessem

The Senate Fought Mark Zuckerberg, and Mark Zuckerberg Won

Will Oremus

Trump Keeps Appointing Republicans to Oversee the Russia Investigation and It Keeps Backfiring on Him Spectacularly

Ben Mathis-Lilley