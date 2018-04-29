The Slatest

Comey Calls GOP-Led House Intelligence Committee Russia Probe “a Wreck”

Former FBI director James Comey poses for photographs as he arrives to speak about his new book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership at Barnes & Noble bookstore, April 18, 2018 in New York City.
Former FBI director James Comey dismissed the importance of a House Intelligence Committee report that concluded President Donald Trump’s campaign did not collude with Russia, calling it a “political document.” The Republican-led investigation into the 2016 election was “a wreck,” Comey said on NBC’s Meet the Press. “That is not my understanding of what the facts were before I left the FBI and I think the most important piece of work is the one the special counsel’s doing now,” Comey said. Partisanship rancor surrounding the investigation “wrecked the committee,” the former FBI chief said. “And it damaged relationships with the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] court, the intelligence communities. It’s just a wreck.”

The president had seized on the report issued Friday, saying it vindicated what he has long said “House Intelligence Committee rules that there was NO COLLUSION between the Trump Campaign and Russia,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “As I have been saying all along, it is all a big Hoax by the Democrats based on payments and lies.” Democrats quickly criticized the report, saying their colleagues on the other side of the aisle took part in a “systematic effort to muddy the waters and to deflect attention away from the President.”

Comey also said that he would not consider Trump a credible witness if he were to sit down for an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. “I have serious doubts about his credibility,” Comey said, making clear he had that view regardless of whether Trump were under oath. “Sometimes people who have serious credibility problems can tell the truth when they realize the consequences of not telling the truth in an interview or in the grand jury would be dire,” Comey said. “But you would have to go in with a healthy sense that he might lie to you.”

Comey Calls GOP-Led House Intelligence Committee Russia Probe "a Wreck"

