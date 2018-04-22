The Slatest

ISIS Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 50 Outside Afghanistan Voter Registration Center

By

Afghan residents inspect the site of a suicide bombing outside a voter registration centre in Kabul on April 22, 2018.
Afghan residents inspect the site of a suicide bombing outside a voter registration centre in Kabul on April 22, 2018.
SHAH MARAI/Getty Images

A suicide bomber struck a voter registration center in the Afghanistan capital on Sunday and killed at least 52 people. More than 100 were injured in the attack that targeted people who were waiting outside the center in Kabul. ISIS immediately claimed responsibility for what was the deadliest attack yet that seemed to specifically target preparations for the long-delayed parliamentary elections that are scheduled to take place in October. In a message, ISIS said “our martyrdom brother” targeted Shiite “apostates.”

“They all wanted to vote,” Afghan shopkeeper Ali Rasuli, 26, told the AFP. Rasuli was standing at the end of a long line of people waiting to pick up their national ID certificates when the blast went off. All those people in line were merely following the instructions form government officials who have been pushing people to register at more than 7,000 polling centers across the country.

Sunday’s bombing was the deadliest in Kabul since an ambulance stuffed with explosives blew up and killed nearly 100 people.

The Afghan government quickly condemned the attack but insisted it shouldn’t deter from the goal of going forward with the elections. “Our resolve for fair and transparent election will continue and terrorists won’t win against the will of the Afghan people,” Afghanistan’s chief executive Abdullah Abdullah wrote on Twitter. U.S. Ambassador John Bass said the Kabul attack was “senseless,” adding that it “shows the cowardice and inhumanity of the enemies of democracy and peace in #Afghanistan.”

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

ISIS Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 50 Outside Afghanistan Voter Registration Center

Matthew Dessem

The Homestar Runner Guys Celebrated Record Store Day by Making a New Fisher-Price Record

Matthew Dessem

Who the Heck Are Mr. Magoo and Mr. Peepers, Anyway?

Nick Greene

Appreciating Anthony Davis Alley-Oops For What they Really Are: Terrifying Inevitabilities

Daniel Politi

Neo-Nazi Counterprotesters Met by Aggressive Military Police Force in Georgia

Nick Greene

Ben Simmons Highlights Are So Good, You Should Have to Tank to Watch Them

Daniel Politi

Trump Takes Aim at Washington Post, Denies He Ever Called Jeff Sessions Mr. Magoo

Daniel Politi

Trump Says He’s Considering Pardon of Boxing Legend Jack Johnson at Stallone’s Request

Matthew Dessem

Verne Troyer Has Died at 49

Daniel Politi

Barbara Bush Remembered as “Role Model on How to Live a Life of Purpose and Meaning”

Daniel Politi

North Korea Offer Comes With Implication it Must Now Be Recognized as Nuclear State

Daniel Politi

Jeff Sessions Reportedly Warned He’d Likely Walk if Trump Fired Rosenstein

Most Read

While Political World Mourns Barbara Bush, Trump Starts Saturday by Trashing NYT Reporter

Daniel Politi

Neo-Nazi Counterprotesters Met by Aggressive Military Police Force in Georgia

Daniel Politi

Amazon Gave Alexa a Game-Changing New Ability

Christina Bonnington

Trump Takes Aim at Washington Post, Denies He Ever Called Jeff Sessions Mr. Magoo

Daniel Politi

Why Would Netflix Want to Own Movie Theaters? Because It Still Hasn’t Disrupted Film Snobbery.

Inkoo Kang

Verne Troyer Has Died at 49

Matthew Dessem