Infowars’ Alex Jones Cries on Air Over Syria Strikes: “Trump Is Crapping All Over Us”

Alex Jones of Infowars cries on air as he talks about Syria airstrikes on April 13, 2018. Screenshot/Infowars

Many of President Donald Trump’s most prominent conservative supporters in the media turned against him on Friday following his decision to launch airstrikes on Syria. But likely none had more of an unhinged reaction than Infowars founder Alex Jones, who started crying on the air while he criticized Trump. “Fuck Trump, and fuck these fucking people,” Jones said. “He was doing good and that’s what makes it so bad,” Jones said as he cried on the air. “If he had been a piece of crap from the beginning, it wouldn’t be so bad,” he added. “We’ve made so many sacrifices and now he’s crapping all over us. It makes me sick.” At another point in the broadcast Jones went on to call Trump a “fraud” and declare that he was “done.”

Trump's anti-interventionist base, in this case, Alex Jones, reacts badly to Syria intervention: "Is no one pure in this world?.... F**k Trump!" pic.twitter.com/lBPVctVS1G — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 14, 2018

Alex Jones on Trump launching strikes in Syria... pic.twitter.com/FkPt3xnok4 — Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) April 14, 2018

Jones may have been the harshest but he was hardly alone. Laura Ingraham got into a tense exchange with former White House national security aide Sebastian Gorka. “To anybody who has doubts, think about this one question,” Gorka said. “What happens when the outside regime uses chemical weapons … and we do nothing? What message does that send to Iran, to Assad, to proxies? Because it sends a clear message as far as I’m concerned, that we got away with it and we can do it again.” Ingraham pushed back saying that the United States can’t afford to get involved. “Yeah, we’re out of money. We have no dough. It’s not 1995 anymore, Sebastian,” Ingraham said.

Conservative author and radio host Michael Savage also took to Twitter to express his disappointment: “We lost. War machine bombs syria. No evidence Assad did it. Sad warmongers hijacking our nation.” Conservative Ann Coulter retweeted several people who were critical of the decision to strike Syria. In one tweet Coulter cites a news story in which former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he could beat Trump and she agrees: “You might—if you promised no more ‘stupid wars’.”

We lost. War machine bombs syria. No evidence Assad did it. Sad warmongers hijacking our nation — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) April 14, 2018