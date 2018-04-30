Hitler’s Skull, Scary Networkers, and Michelle Wolf’s Rightness

No smoky eye this time. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Go ahead: Journalists riding in on white horses to save Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway from Michelle Wolf’s truth-telling mockery are falling for a right-wing strategy, Christina Cauterucci writes. These human shields for dangerous demagogues should be fair game.

Silly little facts: The so-called invasion of the United States via our southern border is not happening, Roy Germano argues. You wouldn’t know it from the president’s rhetoric, but illegal crossings from Mexico have been declining since 2000.

They found him … maybe: A book recently published in France recounts two journalists’ attempts to determine whether a couple of bone fragments in Russian archives come from Hitler’s body. Jean-Marie Pottier writes that in this story, the chase is half the fun.

Why are you like this??: Some “networkers” are unbelievably misguided. Alison Green runs through a few horror stories and lays out a course of action for the sane targets of such behavior.

For fun: The eBay market for discontinued snacks is thriving.

Rebecca