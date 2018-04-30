The Angle

The Angle: Fair Target Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on overeager networkers, Hitler’s skull, and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Sarah Huckabee Sanders attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
No smoky eye this time.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Go ahead: Journalists riding in on white horses to save Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway from Michelle Wolf’s truth-telling mockery are falling for a right-wing strategy, Christina Cauterucci writes. These human shields for dangerous demagogues should be fair game.

Silly little facts: The so-called invasion of the United States via our southern border is not happening, Roy Germano argues. You wouldn’t know it from the president’s rhetoric, but illegal crossings from Mexico have been declining since 2000.

They found him … maybe: A book recently published in France recounts two journalists’ attempts to determine whether a couple of bone fragments in Russian archives come from Hitler’s body. Jean-Marie Pottier writes that in this story, the chase is half the fun.

Why are you like this??: Some “networkers” are unbelievably misguided. Alison Green runs through a few horror stories and lays out a course of action for the sane targets of such behavior.

For fun: The eBay market for discontinued snacks is thriving.

Some expensive Altoids,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rebecca Onion

Hitler’s Skull, Scary Networkers, and Michelle Wolf’s Rightness

Jim Newell

The Obamacare-Repeal Dead-Enders

Marissa Martinelli

R. Kelly’s Team Responds to Time’s Up, Compares Accusations Against Him to “Attempted Public Lynching”

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Report: John Kelly Frequently Refers to Donald Trump as “an Idiot”

Andrew Kahn

The Michelle Wolf Hoopla Exhibits All the Worst Tendencies of Trump-Era Comedy Controversies

Henry Grabar

U.K. Supermarket CEO Sings “We’re in the Money” Before Interview on $18 Billion Merger He’s Overseeing

Inkoo Kang

People Are Writing Fan Fiction About YouTubers Now. And YouTubers Are Filming Themselves Reading It.

Josh Voorhees

Bush Ethics Czar Launches Democratic Senate Bid. Can His Resistance Cred Make Up for His GOP Past?

Rachel Withers

I Don’t Date Men Who Yell at Alexa

Lena Wilson

Craving a Discontinued Snack From Your Past? eBay May Have It—for a Price.

Christina Cauterucci

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Fair Game

Ben Mathis-Lilley

John Legend Gently Explaining Civil Rights–Related Party Realignment to Kanye Is the Most Relatable Thing a Celebrity Has Ever Done

Most Read

Robin Hanson Might Be America’s Creepiest Economist

Jordan Weissmann

Watch Michelle Wolf’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner Monologue Taking Aim at Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Elliot Hannon

Trump Says Michelle Wolf “Bombed” at Correspondents’ Dinner. Many Journalists Agree.

Daniel Politi

Does It Matter That LeBron Commits a Lane Violation Every Time He Shoots a Free Throw?

Nick Greene

Parkland Survivors Mock NRA for Banning Guns During Pence Speech at Convention

Daniel Politi

How to Handle the Scourge of Overly Aggressive Networkers

Alison Green