What Facebook Does, A Clinton Book, and Seltzer Woes

The Angle: Packaged Me Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Facebook’s intentions, a Clinton campaign book, and the race-and-IQ conversation.

Putting a bar code on you—or is it?
Conventional wisdom: “If you’re not paying, you’re the product” has become a truism people trot out when talking about Facebook. Will Oremus finds that the saying has a long history and wonders whether it’s really the most accurate, and helpful, way to describe the mess we’re in with our favorite social platform.

Her emails: New York Times reporter Amy Chozick has a new book about the trouble with Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the faulty way the media covered it. Isaac Chotiner tries to get her to admit that her own reporting was part of the problem.

Say “enough”: Will Saletan was once a “Hey, why aren’t we talking more about race and IQ?” kind of guy. He’s writing today to encourage others eyeing this path to resist the temptation.

Oof: The Rachel Divide, the Netflix documentary about what Rachel Dolezal has been doing since she got outed as Rachel Dolezal, will make you feel just terrible for her kids, Aisha Harris writes.

For fun: Why doesn’t seltzer count?

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

