Before a court hearing Monday, Michael Cohen’s attorneys said Cohen had three clients in 2017: Donald Trump, Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy, and a third person he declined to name. That third client, we learned later in the day, is Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

This news undoubtedly came as a surprise to Hannity’s Fox News colleagues, including afternoon anchor Shepard Smith. Above, watch how they reacted live in the hour after the news broke.