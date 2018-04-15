The Slatest

Former First Lady Barbara Bush in “Failing Health,” Won’t Seek Medical Treatment

By

Former first lady Barbara Bush looks on before game five of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Pool/Getty Images

Former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and has decided to not seek any more medical treatment, according to a statement from the office of former president George H.W. Bush. The statement didn’t indicate what illness Bush was suffering from, but did note she had suffered a series of recent hospitalizations. “Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care,” spokesman Jim McGrath said.

“It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself—thanks to her abiding faith—but for others,” noted the statement issued Sunday afternoon. “She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.”

CNN reports Barbara Bush has been on oxygen for some time and “has been in and out of the hospital multiple times in the last year while battling with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD, and congestive heart failure.” In her latest hospitalization she was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Good Friday and was released earlier this week, but started to get worse over the past few days.

“I have had great medical care and more operations than you would believe. I’m not sure God will recognize me; I have so many new body parts!” Bush wrote in an update to the Smith College alumni magazine for the Spring 2018 issue.

