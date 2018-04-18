The Slatest

Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dies at Age 92

By

Former first lady Barbara Bush looks on during the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Former first lady Barbara Bush looks on during the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 29 in Houston.
Pool/Getty Images

After announcing over the weekend that former first lady Barbara Bush was in “failing health” and would no longer seek additional medical treatment for an undisclosed illness, Bush died on Tuesday. Recent statements from the family on the wife of former President George H.W. Bush and mother of President George W. Bush have not said what specifically was ailing Bush, but spokesman Jim McGrath on Monday said Bush has suffered from congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. “She also has been treated for decades for Graves’ disease, which is a thyroid condition, had heart surgery in 2009 for a severe narrowing of her main heart valve and was hospitalized a year before that for surgery on a perforated ulcer,” according to CBS News.

Bush’s decision to refuse further treatment came “following a recent series of hospitalizations,” McGrath said over the weekend. Granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager told CBS News Monday morning Bush was in “great spirits” and “as of Monday night she was alert and having conversations over a bourbon,” a source close to the Bush family told CBS News.

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City.

Elliot Hannon

