The Slatest

Feds Seize Backpage.com, Slap Charges on Founder of Site Accused of Profiting From Prostitution

By

An image of the current home page of the website backpage.com shows logos of U.S. law enforcement agencies after they seized the sex marketplace site April 6, 2018.
An image of the current home page of the website backpage.com shows logos of U.S. law enforcement agencies after they seized the sex marketplace site April 6, 2018.
Backpage.com via REUTERS

Federal law enforcement authorities seized the classified ads website Backpage.com and hit the founder with charges as part of a broad operation that reportedly included lots of raids. Visitors to the site that has long been seen as a haven for online prostitution were met on Friday with a notice that said it had been seized as part of an enforcement action by the FBI, IRS, and Postal Inspection Service. The notice on the site doesn’t specify the nature of the enforcement action. Although additional information was expected Friday evening a judge decided the case should remain sealed.

Michael Lacey, a founder of the weekly newspaper Phoenix New Times and one of the founders of Backpage.com was charged in what appeared to be the end of a federal human-trafficking probe. His lawyer confirmed to the Arizona Republic that his client had been charged as part of a 93-count indictment that remained sealed. Law enforcement officers raided the Arizona homes of Lacey and Jim Larkin, another co-founder of the site.

The website had long been engulfed by scandal as state attorneys general and anti-sex trafficking groups said it facilitated prostitution and sex trafficking. A senate investigation into sex trafficking, for example, concluded that the website selectively edited words out of ads while also helping posters figure out how to post ads that would not be taken down.

Cindy McCain, the wife of Sen. John McCain who has long spoken up against human trafficking, praised the enforcement action saying that she had long tried to get the company to change its ways. “I’m sorry that it came to this,” she said. “We had tried to work with Backpage for many years in an attempt to help them see that what they were doing was harming children and harming young women and young men. And we could never get through to them.” McCain told the Arizona Republic that from her understanding officials raided every Backpage office around the world.

Lace and Larkin launched the online classifieds site in 2004 as they built up a network of alternative weeklies around the country. They bought out Village Voice Media in 2005 but later sold all their interests in newspapers in 2012. At the time, they characterized the move as a way to protect the papers from the scandals that engulfed Backpage.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Feds Seize Backpage.com, Slap Charges on Founder of Site Accused of Profiting From Prostitution

Christina Bonnington

Popular Apps Are Leaving the Apple Watch. Is That a Bad Sign?

Strategist Editors

Everything You Need to Stock Your Bar Cart (Minus Booze), According to New York City Bartenders

Heather Schwedel

What Was Good on the Internet This Week? A Meme of Two Guys Yelling at Each Other, That’s What.

Jeffrey Bloomer

Lean on Pete Is the Ugly-Cry Event of the Spring

Justin Peters

The Last Assessment of Logan Paul You Ever Have to Read

Mark Joseph Stern

For Republicans, Dumping Scott Pruitt Would Be a Win-Win-Win-Win-Win-Win-Win

April Glaser

The Questions Congress Needs to Ask Mark Zuckerberg

Maryam Zaringhalam

Yes, Being a Woman in Science Is Hard. That’s Why We’re Trying to Change It.

Carey Hanlin

Grindr and Similar Apps Should Adopt HIPAA-Like Protocols to Protect Users’ Data and Regain Their Trust

Rebecca Onion

Mass Shooters’ Anger, Pruitt Scandals, and Watching YouTube

Sam Adams

The Inventive Thriller A Quiet Place Can Only Be Fully Experienced in the Theater

Most Read

Our Daughter Prefers Me to My Husband. I Don’t Blame Her!

Nicole Cliffe

Why Angry Men Kill—and How to Stop Them Before They Do

Laura L. Hayes

Why Do Republican Politicians Keep Getting the Bible Wrong?

Dianna Anderson

New Filing Indicates Robert Mueller May Have New Collusion Evidence

Jeremy Stahl

The Last Assessment of Logan Paul You Ever Have to Read

Justin Peters

The Biggest Challenge Stopping Amazon’s Alexa From Knowing Every Single Answer

Will Oremus