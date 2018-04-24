Custody Litigation Between Two Ex-Trump Staffers Involves Allegation That NASA Faked the Moon Landing

A.J. Delgado and Jason Miller. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by @AJDelgado13 and REUTERS/Staff/File Photos

Jason Miller was a Trump campaign spokesman who was slated to become White House communications director before Page Six revealed that he’d had an extramarital affair with fellow communications staffer A.J. Delgado. In July 2017, Delgado gave birth to a child; that August, Miller confirmed that he was its father, and the two are now engaged in custody-related litigation. DailyMailTV has published excerpts from a document filed by Delgado in the case, of which the most noteworthy is probably Delgado’s accusation that Miller told her the moon landing was fake:

Father once told Mother he believes the moon landing was staged. When Mother asked how he could possibly believe such, he said he learned it from spending time with Ted Cruz’s team, noting something about the Houston connection.

Miller, who worked for Texas Sen. Cruz’s presidential campaign before signing on with Trump, told DailyMailTV in a statement that Delgado is spreading “false and salacious accusations” against him in order to gain leverage in their legal dispute. NASA has not commented. What do they have to hide???