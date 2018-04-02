Democratic Congresswoman to Retire After Mishandling of Office Harassment

The Slatest

Democratic Congresswoman to Retire Over Mishandling of Office Harassment

By

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Rep. Elizabeth Esty (D-CT) speaks during a press conference on gun safety on Capitol Hill on May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Rep. Elizabeth Esty speaks during a press conference on gun safety.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Rep. Elizabeth Esty announced Monday that she will not seek re-election this fall as a result of how she handled allegations of harassment against her former chief of staff, whom she kept on for three months after being informed of threats he made against a former colleague.

“In the terrible situation in my office, I could have and should have done better,” the Connecticut Democrat said in a statement posted on Facebook. “To the survivor, I want to express my strongest apology for letting you down. In Congress, and workplaces across the country, we need stronger workplace protections and to provide employees with a platform to raise concerns, address problems, and work to reduce and eliminate such occurrences, in the first place.” Esty went on to promise that she would “use my power to fight for action and meaningful change” during her final months in Congress.

The incident in question occurred in May 2016, when Tony Baker, then Esty’s top aide, left a voicemail for former colleague Anna Kain, whom he had allegedly previously abused verbally and physically while she worked as his subordinate in Esty’s congressional office. “You better f—–g reply to me or I will f—–g kill you,” Baker said in the recording, which was obtained by the Washington Post last week. According to emails obtained by the paper, Esty was told about the voicemail within a week. But rather than firing or suspending Baker, she consulted her own personal attorneys. Roughly three months later, Baker departed with a small severance payment and a letter of recommendation from his former boss, which he used to land his next job.

In November, Esty called for Rep. John Conyers Jr. to resign after the Michigan Democrat was accused of harassing female staff members, making her vulnerable to charges of hypocrisy from national Republicans. “For too long, the culture in Washington has accepted entirely unacceptable behavior,” Esty said at the time. “That needs to change — period.”

Esty expressed regret after the details came to light last week, and earlier Monday she requested the House Ethics Committee review her actions. That move, however, came as she was already facing calls for her resignation from both the editorial board of the Hartford Courant and top-ranking Democrats in the Connecticut statehouse. Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi issued a statement earlier Monday noting that Esty’s “actions did not protect Ms. Kain and should have,” but the House minority leader did not call for Esty to step aside.

Esty had been on pace to win a fourth term this November, but the Cook Political Report downgraded the race from “solid Democratic” to “likely Democratic” after the incident was reported. Still, Democrats’ chances of holding the seat would have likely been worse if Esty had stuck around. “In light of her self-inflicted scandal, Esty’s exit is probably good news for Democrats’ chances of holding the seat,” wrote Dave Wasserman, Cook’s House editor.

Josh Voorhees

