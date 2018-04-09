The Angle

The Angle: His Voice Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Hungary’s election, Rick Scott’s campaign, and a tape of The Donald.

By

US President Donald Trump walks with US Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Gene Gibson, commanding officer of the Lake Worth Inlet Station, during an invitation for Coast Guard service members to play golf at Trump International Golf Course in Mar-a-Lago, Florida on December 29, 2017. The President invited members of the Coast Guard to play golf to thank them personally for their service of patrolling the waters near Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Donald Trump walks with U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Gene Gibson during an invitation for Coast Guard service members to play golf at Trump International Golf Course in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec. 29.
NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

From the past: Eva Mantell’s husband interviewed Donald Trump 10 years before he died; recently, she found the tape. It was a banal conversation, and listening to it just about broke Mantell’s heart.

Troubling signs: Yascha Mounk’s latest worry: Hungary’s election has disproved several academic truisms about established democracies and their immunity from backsliding.

One way to do it: Florida Gov. Rick Scott is running for the Senate by speaking out against the “Washington establishment”—despite being a Republican. Josh Voorhees wonders how Scott will thread this needle.

Not serious: The Simpsons kind of, sort of responded to Hari Kondabolu’s The Problem With Apu in Sunday night’s episode. Aisha Harris, like Kondabolu, was pretty disappointed.

For fun: So much shushing.

Shushing and SPOILERS (don’t worry, you’ll be warned),

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rebecca Onion

Rick Scott’s Campaign, Hungary’s Election, and an Interview with The Donald

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The FBI Raided Michael Cohen’s Office and/or Hotel Room Monday Morning (!)

Isaac Chotiner

Why Assad Used Chemical Weapons Again

Andrea Hickerson

Local News Organizations That Compete With Sinclair Are Having an Awkward Time Covering It

Rachelle Hampton

Ignoring Politics for Love Is a Beautiful Idea. But It’s Only Available to a Privileged Few.

Lena Wilson

HBO Executive: Big Little Lies Played a Part in the Network’s Increased Gender Parity

Ben Mathis-Lilley

This Is Definitely Today’s Most Unique Story About a Doctor Stealing His Patient’s Blood

Molly Olmstead

Tammy Duckworth Becomes First Sitting Senator to Give Birth

Josh Voorhees

Can Rick Scott Save Republicans By Running Against Washington?

Yascha Mounk

The Re-election of Hungary’s Anti-Semitic, Authoritarian Prime Minister Disproves Everything We Thought We Knew About Democracy

Molly Olmstead

Why Are So Many American Conservatives Worked Up About London’s Knife Murders?

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Official Who Once Cut His Ex’s Brake Lines Thinks Parkland May Be FBI-Pedophile Conspiracy

Most Read

Stormy Daniels’ Motion to Depose Trump Is on Stunningly Solid Legal Footing

Jeremy Stahl

Before He Died, My Husband Interviewed Trump for a Golf Magazine. To Process My Grief, I Went Looking for the Tape.

Eva Mantell

Patrick Reed Is Golf’s Oddball Villain. He’s Also a Major Champion.

Jim Newell

Democrats Shouldn’t Give in to White Racism

Jamelle Bouie

The Simpsons Addressed Hari Kondabolu’s Problem With Apu By Shrugging at the Problem

Aisha Harris

Is the Hate-Readable Millennial Publication Odyssey the New Thought Catalog?

Christina Cauterucci