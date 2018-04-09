Rick Scott’s Campaign, Hungary’s Election, and an Interview with The Donald

From the past: Eva Mantell’s husband interviewed Donald Trump 10 years before he died; recently, she found the tape. It was a banal conversation, and listening to it just about broke Mantell’s heart.
Troubling signs: Yascha Mounk’s latest worry: Hungary’s election has disproved several academic truisms about established democracies and their immunity from backsliding.
One way to do it: Florida Gov. Rick Scott is running for the Senate by speaking out against the “Washington establishment”—despite being a Republican. Josh Voorhees wonders how Scott will thread this needle.
Not serious: The Simpsons kind of, sort of responded to Hari Kondabolu’s The Problem With Apu in Sunday night’s episode. Aisha Harris, like Kondabolu, was pretty disappointed.
For fun: So much shushing.
Shushing and SPOILERS (don’t worry, you’ll be warned),
Rebecca