Pompeo’s Views, YouTube for Kids, and a Different Kind of Sports Radio

One of these men threw some soup. Dan Le Batard spun that soup into radio gold. Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Unlike the others: How does ESPN’s Dan Le Batard get away with making a kind of weird sports radio that succeeds wildly while constantly mocking its own genre? Mike Schur (that Mike Schur!) profiles a phenomenon.

Troubling so far: Mike Pompeo’s Senate confirmation hearings on Thursday got buried under an avalanche of other news. Fred Kaplan watched and proclaims himself unsure that Pompeo will do much to temper Donald Trump’s unerringly terrible ideas.

Come on, guys: Why won’t YouTube admit that it’s for kids? Justin Peters knows why, but finds its refusal farcical.

National obsession: Barbara Ehrenreich thinks our fixation on self-care is politically enervating, classist, and counterproductive. Isaac Chotiner gets her to elaborate.

For fun: If Zuckerberg were Gutenberg.

