The Angle

The Angle: Sui Generis Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Mike Pompeo, YouTube for kids, and a different kind of sports radio.

By

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 09: LeBron James #23 and JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers speak in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 9, 2018 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
One of these men threw some soup. Dan Le Batard spun that soup into radio gold.
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Unlike the others: How does ESPN’s Dan Le Batard get away with making a kind of weird sports radio that succeeds wildly while constantly mocking its own genre? Mike Schur (that Mike Schur!) profiles a phenomenon.

Troubling so far: Mike Pompeo’s Senate confirmation hearings on Thursday got buried under an avalanche of other news. Fred Kaplan watched and proclaims himself unsure that Pompeo will do much to temper Donald Trump’s unerringly terrible ideas.

Come on, guys: Why won’t YouTube admit that it’s for kids? Justin Peters knows why, but finds its refusal farcical.

National obsession: Barbara Ehrenreich thinks our fixation on self-care is politically enervating, classist, and counterproductive. Isaac Chotiner gets her to elaborate.

For fun: If Zuckerberg were Gutenberg.

Prince-elector, I do not know,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

In Praise of Russell Westbrook’s Blatant Stat Padding

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Andrew McCabe Got Fired for Allegedly Misleading James Comey, Which Screws Up Pretty Much Everyone’s Narrative

Rebecca Onion

Pompeo’s Views, YouTube for Kids, and a Different Kind of Sports Radio

Aaron Mak

Gmail May Soon Let Users Send Self-Destructing Emails

Heather Schwedel

An Attempt to Understand the Facebook Hearings as Experienced Only Through Memes

Christina Cauterucci

Michigan State University President Allegedly Offered Larry Nassar Victim a $250,000 Payoff

Mark Joseph Stern

How an Anti-KKK Law Could Bring Down a Notorious Voter-Suppression Group

Aaron Mak

Uber Is Adding Annual Background Checks for Drivers, Still Won’t Require Fingerprints

Justin Peters

YouTube Is for Children, No Matter What YouTube Says

Joshua Keating

Trump Pardons Bush/Cheney Aide Who Was Convicted of Lying to FBI About Leaking to the Press

Jim Newell

Jim Jordan Won’t Be the Next House Speaker, but He Could Play Kingmaker

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Michael Cohen Arranged $1.6 Million Payment to Playboy Model Who Said She Had Abortion After Affair With RNC Official

Most Read

The Brilliant Chaos Behind America’s Best Radio Show

Mike Schur

Why Democrats Should Rig the Senate and Pack the Supreme Court

Osita Nwanevu

A Review of the Very Extra Chair Designed by Neri Oxman That Allegedly Seduced Brad Pitt

Ruth Graham

My Nail-Biting Kid Won’t Get Her Fingers Out of Her Mouth!

Nicole Cliffe

The Five Most Dishonest Answers Mark Zuckerberg Gave to Congress

Will Oremus

Brace Yourself, James Comey Wrote a Memoir. Here’s Some of What It Says, “the Golden Showers Thing” Included.

Elliot Hannon