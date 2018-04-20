The Slatest

The CDC Has Issued a National Warning Not to Eat Romaine Lettuce (Really!)

By

Romaine lettuce.
Romaine lettuce.
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Because of a multistate E.coli outbreak believed to have originated in Arizona, the CDC has issued a warning that recommends against eating any romaine lettuce that can’t be confirmed as having not originated in “the Yuma, Arizona growing region.” From the public advisory:

Unless the source of the product is known, consumers anywhere in the United States who have any store-bought romaine lettuce at home should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick. Product labels often do not identify growing regions; so, throw out any romaine lettuce if you’re uncertain about where it was grown. This includes whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine, and salads and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce. If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine, do not eat it and throw it away.

Per the Washington Post, at least 60 people have been sickened by the outbreak and 31 hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Be careful!

Ben Mathis-Lilley is Slate’s chief news blogger. Follow the Slatest on Twitter.

