Black in Public, Autism and Addiction, and “Marital Maintenance”

Protestor Asa Khalif addresses fellow demonstrators in a Center City Starbucks on Monday in Philadelphia. Mark Makela/Getty Images

What it’s like: Aisha Harris, Jamelle Bouie, NPR’s Gene Demby, and sociologist Tressie McMillan Cottom got together to talk about the Philadelphia Starbucks incident and the problems white people cause for black people in public spaces.

A rescission tale: What was up with that other bill that Mitch McConnell seemed to kill in an interview on Tuesday—the one related to the budget and spending, not Mueller? Jim Newell breaks down the genesis and fate of this creature of an election year.

Must be nice: Sarah Bregel, going through a divorce, wants everyone to stop asking her if she put in enough work on “marital maintenance.” “There is truth to the implication that my husband and I didn’t cater to our marriage enough,” Bregel writes. “The fact is, we couldn’t afford to.”

Watch for it: People with autism may be uniquely vulnerable to opioid addiction. Elizabeth Kunreuther thinks we should be doing much more to prepare for—or prevent—a wave of such addictions.

For fun: Let YouTube guide you through your day.

