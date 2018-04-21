The Slatest

Barbara Bush Remembered as “Role Model on How to Live a Life of Purpose and Meaning”

By

The casket is brought into St. Martin's Episcopal Church during the funeral for former first lady Barbara Bush on April 21, 2018 in Houston, Texas.
The casket is brought into St. Martin’s Episcopal Church during the funeral for former first lady Barbara Bush on April 21, 2018 in Houston, Texas.
Pool/Getty Images

Four former presidents, three former first ladies, and the current first lady were part of a group of some 1,500 people who gathered at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston for the invitation-only funeral service of former first lady Barbara Bush, who died Tuesday at 92. Her husband, former president George H.W. Bush and her oldest son, former president George W. Bush, sat at the front of the church. Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, along with former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, were seated in the same pew with First Lady Melania Trump.

“She was our teacher and role model in how to live a life of purpose and meaning,” former Florida governor and 2016 presidential candidate Jeb Bush, who was one of three eulogists Barbara Bush selected herself before dying. Jeb Bush got lots of laughs when he joked about his mother’s way of not mincing words to get her way. “She called her style a benevolent dictatorship, but honestly it wasn’t always benevolent,” he said.

Jon Meacham, who wrote a biography of George H.W. Bush, uttered what will likely be the most quoted line from the funeral, calling Barbara Bush “the first lady of the greatest generation.” Susan Garrett Baker, the wife of George H.W. Bush’s secretary of state Jim Baker, praised Barbara Bush’s warmth. “What the world may not have seen was what an amazing, caring and beautiful friend that Bar was to so many of us,” she said during her eulogy. She also called her “the secret sauce of this extraordinary family.”

Former Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush arrive as they pass by former first lady Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Barack Obama and first lady Melania Trump at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, April 21, 2018 in Houston, Texas.
Former Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush arrive as they pass by former first lady Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Barack Obama and first lady Melania Trump at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, April 21, 2018 in Houston, Texas.
Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump didn’t go to Houston because he allegedly didn’t want to “avoid disruptions” out of respect for the Bush family. Yet the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman pointed out on Twitter that “having @potus there was not something the Bushes wanted.” Trump did take to Twitter to say that his “thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family.” Minutes before the funeral service was set to start Trump said he was “heading to the Southern White House to watch the Funeral Service of Barbara Bush. First Lady Melania has arrived in Houston to pay our respects.
Will be a beautiful day!”

When the service ended, Bush’s grandsons served as pallbearers as George W. Bush pushed his father on a wheelchair right behind it.  The family then drove to the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum at Texas A&M University, where Barbara Bush was buried next to her daughter Robin, who died of leukemia when she was three years old.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Barbara Bush Remembered as “Role Model on How to Live a Life of Purpose and Meaning”

Daniel Politi

North Korea Offer Comes With Implication it Must Now Be Recognized as Nuclear State

Daniel Politi

Jeff Sessions Reportedly Warned He’d Likely Walk if Trump Fired Rosenstein

Daniel Politi

While Political World Mourns Barbara Bush, Trump Starts Saturday by Trashing NYT Reporter

Christina Bonnington

Amazon Gave Alexa a Game-Changing New Ability

Inkoo Kang

Why Would Netflix Want to Own Movie Theaters? Because It Still Hasn’t Disrupted Film Snobbery.

Strategist Editors

The 10 Best Blenders on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Jeremy Stahl

My Theory About the Number of Memos Comey Gave His Friend Was Wrong

Ismail Muhammad

The Pulitzers Awarded Kendrick Lamar for the Wrong Reasons

Heather Schwedel

The Best Thing on the Internet This Week Was When Chrissy Teigen Logged Back Into Neopets

Osita Nwanevu

North Korea Announces It Will End Nuclear Testing

Rachelle Hampton

Refinery29’s Understanding of “Modern Millennials” Is Wildly Privileged, but It Does Capture Their Style

Most Read

Why Melania Trump Rarely Uses Sleeves As They Were Intended: A Few Theories

Christina Cauterucci

My Toddler Likes to Make Himself Throw Up for Fun

Nicole Cliffe

The Republican Hit Job on the Comey Memos

William Saletan

Let’s Go Back to How a Lawyer Advising Trump Said That Michael Cohen Would Be Subject to Rape With a “Racial Overtone” in Prison

Ben Mathis-Lilley

While Political World Mourns Barbara Bush, Trump Starts Saturday by Trashing NYT Reporter

Daniel Politi

The CDC Has Issued a National Warning Not to Eat Romaine Lettuce (Really!)

Ben Mathis-Lilley