Author of New Book on Trump White House Says Kellyanne Conway “Is the Number One Leaker”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway finishes an interview with CNN, in the briefing Room at the White House on March 23, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The author of a new book on President Donald Trump’s administration says White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is the “number one leaker” in the White House. “If you wonder why there are so many leaks out of the White House, one reason is Kellyanne is the number one leaker,” said Ronald Kessler, author of The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game, which is out on Tuesday. The book is largely seen as a defense of Trump but he insisted in the interview with CNN’s State of the Union that “there’s plenty of negative items in the book and juicy tidbits in the book.”

Kessler claims that at least once when he was interviewing Conway for the book she “forgot that she was on record, and she started lashing into Reince Priebus,” he said, referring to the president’s former chief of staff. “She said the most mean, cutting and obviously untrue things about Reince. And I didn’t include them in the book because they were so unfair. She also lit into Jared and Ivanka, saying that they leak against Steve Bannon.”

New book alleges Kellyanne Conway is the "number one leaker" in President Trump's White House https://t.co/pzsp6vNFBN pic.twitter.com/PuuRu7RMKd — CNN (@CNN) April 1, 2018

Kessler also harshly criticizes Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, writing in the book that they were responsible for “the most disastrous and foolish decisions of Trump’s presidency.” The problem, according to Kessler’s book is that Trump’s daughter and son-in-law “had no understanding of how the basic fundamentals of how government works, how a campaign works, how politics works. Most of all, they had no understanding of the political consequences of their actions.” When asked for examples of this, Kessler said that they were the ones who pushed the firing of Comey, which was disastrous.” They also allegedly “pushed hiring Anthony Scaramucci, who had to be the most absurd hire in the history of the White House,” Kessler said.

Kessler’s book also credits First Lady Melania Trump for being a strong-behind-the-scenes force who is much more influential on Trump than people recognize. Kessler specifically credits her for pushing Trump to run for president.

At the end of the day, Kessler is convinced history will vindicate Trump. “He will be seen as a great president, just like Reagan, who was dissed by the press, based on results, the record unemployment, getting rid of ISIS,” Kessler said. “All these tweets and controversies are going to be forgotten long- term.”

The revelations about Conway comes weeks after reports that she was getting close to accepting an offer to succeed Hope Hicks as White House communications director. “It’s becoming increasingly difficult for her to say no,” a senior White House official told the Atlantic. Shortly after Hope Hicks announced her resignation, Conway said on Fox News that she had “been offered that job many times.”