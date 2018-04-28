Alfie Evans, British Toddler at Heart of Intense Legal Battle, Dies

People react as balloons are released in memory of Alfie Evans outside Alder Hey Hospital after the terminally ill 23-month-old died on April 28, 2018 in Liverpool, England. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The terminally ill toddler whose case sparked an intense legal battle as well as international debate about the limits of medical care and parental rights to decide over the treatment of their children died early Sunday morning in Liverpool, England. Alfie Evans was 23 months old when he died less than a week after he was removed from life support.

Doctors had said Alfie suffered from a rare degenerative brain condition and concluded further treatment was not only futile but also not in his best interest. Alfie’s parents went to the courts, but lost all possible appeals as the parents fought the decision for months and received the support of the Vatican. His parents wanted to take Alfie to Rome to continue on life support but the courts refused to allow the toddler to travel.

The hospital ended up removing Alfie from life support Monday. “My gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings at 02:30,” Thomas Evans, 21, wrote in a Facebook post followed by several crying and broken-heart emojis.

Pope Francis, who had publicly expressed his support for keeping Alfie on life support, wrote his condolences on Twitter. “I am deeply moved by the death of little Alfie,” Francis wrote.

“Today I pray especially for his parents, as God the Father receives him in his tender embrace.”

Hundreds of supporters gathered at a park next to the hospital on Saturday afternoon and released blue and purple balloons in Alfie’s memory at 2:51 p.m., which was exactly 12 hours after the toddler was officially pronounced dead. “Our hearts are broken. We are absolutely shattered as a family,” said Thomas Evans’ sister, Sarah. She added that the family had been optimistic it would be able to take Alfie home on Saturday.

The case immediately brought to mind the case of Charlie Gard, the British baby who died last year following a long legal fight by his parents who wanted to keep him on life support. At that time President Trump expressed support for the parents, but he has not publicly mentioned Alfie’s case.