The Slatest

Alfie Evans, British Toddler at Heart of Intense Legal Battle, Dies

By

People react as balloons are released in memory of Alfie Evans outside Alder Hey Hospital after the terminally ill 23-month-old died on April 28, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
People react as balloons are released in memory of Alfie Evans outside Alder Hey Hospital after the terminally ill 23-month-old died on April 28, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The terminally ill toddler whose case sparked an intense legal battle as well as international debate about the limits of medical care and parental rights to decide over the treatment of their children died early Sunday morning in Liverpool, England. Alfie Evans was 23 months old when he died less than a week after he was removed from life support.

Doctors had said Alfie suffered from a rare degenerative brain condition and concluded further treatment was not only futile but also not in his best interest. Alfie’s parents went to the courts, but lost all possible appeals as the parents fought the decision for months and received the support of the Vatican. His parents wanted to take Alfie to Rome to continue on life support but the courts refused to allow the toddler to travel.

The hospital ended up removing Alfie from life support Monday. “My gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings at 02:30,” Thomas Evans, 21, wrote in a Facebook post followed by several crying and broken-heart emojis.

Pope Francis, who had publicly expressed his support for keeping Alfie on life support, wrote his condolences on Twitter. “I am deeply moved by the death of little Alfie,” Francis wrote.
“Today I pray especially for his parents, as God the Father receives him in his tender embrace.”

Hundreds of supporters gathered at a park next to the hospital on Saturday afternoon and released blue and purple balloons in Alfie’s memory at 2:51 p.m., which was exactly 12 hours after the toddler was officially pronounced dead. “Our hearts are broken. We are absolutely shattered as a family,” said Thomas Evans’ sister, Sarah. She added that the family had been optimistic it would be able to take Alfie home on Saturday.

The case immediately brought to mind the case of Charlie Gard, the British baby who died last year following a long legal fight by his parents who wanted to keep him on life support. At that time President Trump expressed support for the parents, but he has not publicly mentioned Alfie’s case.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Alfie Evans, British Toddler at Heart of Intense Legal Battle, Dies

Daniel Politi

U.S.-North Korea Summit Will Reportedly Take Place in Mongolia or Singapore

Nick Greene

The NHL Can’t Decide Whether It Told a Player to Stop Licking Other Players

Daniel Politi

Skyscraper in Azerbaijan Once Meant to be Trump Hotel Catches Fire

Daniel Politi

Paralympic Games Fires Back at Trump for Saying They Were a “Little Tough to Watch”

Daniel Politi

Trump Says Montana Senator Tester Should Resign Over Claims Against His VA Nominee

Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz

The Most Infuriating Part of the Muslim Ban Oral Arguments at the Supreme Court

Christina Bonnington

Is YouTube Preparing to Challenge Spotify and Apple Music?

Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Mike Schur

Parks and Rec’s Mike Schur on What Makes Judy Zappossoppaz-Zappossopaz a Funny Name

Strategist Editors

The Best Gifts for Beer Lovers, According to Brewers and Beer Lovers

Jeremy Stahl

The Most Egregious Ignored Follow-Ups from the House Intel Committee’s Russia Investigation

Christina Bonnington

What We Know About Apple’s Reported Plans for an AR/VR Headset

Most Read

A New York Times Campaign Reporter on How Much the Media Is to Blame for Hillary’s Defeat

Isaac Chotiner

What Will Everyone Think of Me If I Give Up Breast-Feeding?

Nicole Cliffe

Stop Talking About Race and IQ. Take It From Someone Who Did.

William Saletan

The Rachel Divide Will Make You Feel Sad, but Not for Rachel Dolezal

Aisha Harris

It’s Time to Stop Saying “If You’re Not Paying, You’re the Product”

Will Oremus

It’s Logical for Ford to Stop Selling Cars in North America. It’s Also Heartless.

Felix Salmon